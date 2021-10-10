The sights and sounds of Homecoming

Joe Roberts, left, embraces Kathryn Merck as she performs as Truman the Tiger during the Homecoming Talent Show on Oct. 4 at Jesse Hall Auditorium in Columbia. Kappa Alpha Theta, Sigma Tau Gamma and Tau Kappa Epsilon used the online game Webkinz as inspiration for their skit.
Kiessence Bassett, co-chair of the organization Four Front, speaks at the beginning of the Solidarity Walk hosted by the Legion of Black Collegians on Friday at the University of Missouri in Columbia. “Historically, we marginalized students have been excluded from Mizzou homecoming traditions. The Solidarity Walk is how we challenge our erasure,” Bassett said.
Students gather in front of the Student Center during the Legion of Black Collegians’s Solidarity Walk on Friday at the University of Missouri in Columbia. The group then went inside the Student Center for a moment of reflection.
MU homecoming returned with a roar. With concerts and skits, window painting, a solidarity walk, and the parade and football game, students, alumni and members of the Columbia community gathered to celebrate Homecoming.
Our team of visual storytellers captured photos and audio throughout the week to tell the story of this year's homecoming in sight and sound.
Photos by Ciara McCaskill, Sara Williams, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Jean Bensana, Anastasia Busby, Alessia Tagliabue and Nicole Guiterrez
Audio by Sara Williams, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Andrew Moore, Josie Heimsoth and Michelle Gutierrez
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
