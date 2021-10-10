You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured PHOTO GALLERY

The sights and sounds of Homecoming

  • 2 min to read

Soundtrack to Homecoming

MU homecoming returned with a roar. With concerts and skits, window painting, a solidarity walk, and the parade and football game, students, alumni and members of the Columbia community gathered to celebrate Homecoming.

Our team of visual storytellers captured photos and audio throughout the week to tell the story of this year's homecoming in sight and sound.

Members of the MU Homecoming board gather (copy)

Members of the MU Homecoming Steering Committee gather and discuss the first annual Dome Lighting on Oct. 3 in Columbia. The Dome Lighting is a new tradition that will kick off Homecoming week events.
Joe Roberts, left, embraces Kathryn Merck as she performs as Truman (copy)

Joe Roberts, left, embraces Kathryn Merck as she performs as Truman the Tiger during the Homecoming Talent Show on Oct. 4 at Jesse Hall Auditorium in Columbia. Kappa Alpha Theta, Sigma Tau Gamma and Tau Kappa Epsilon used the online game Webkinz as inspiration for their skit.
MU students cheer as performers rush onto the stage (copy)

MU students cheer as performers rush onto the stage during the Homecoming Talent Show on Oct. 4 at Jesse Hall Auditorium in Columbia. It was the first show in the upcoming week of events.
Alpha Phi and Delta Tau Delta perform a dance after an Animal Crossing (copy)

Alpha Phi and Delta Tau Delta perform a dance after an Animal Crossing skit Oct. 4 at Jesse Hall Auditorium in Columbia. The Greek life pairing burst into dance in the middle of their skit.
Chi Omega sorority members paint Angry Bird characters and the Columns on the windows during Homecoming week (copy)

Chi Omega sorority members paint Angry Bird characters and the MU Columns on windows during Homecoming week Thursday at Campus Bar & Grill. The theme for Decorate the District was video games.
MU freshman Stephanie Hooker paints during Decorate the District (copy)

MU freshman Stephanie Hooker paints during Decorate the District on Thursday in Columbia. Thirty-six businesses participated in the Homecoming event.
Students pass as Chi Omega sorority members participate in Decorate the District (copy)

Students walk by as Chi Omega sorority members participate in Decorate the District on Thursday in Columbia. Organizations competed against each other for Homecoming points based on their designs.
Kiessence Bassett, co-chair of the organization: 4 front, speaks at the beginning of the Solidarity Walk of The Legion of Black Collegians (copy)

Kiessence Bassett, co-chair of the organization Four Front, speaks at the beginning of the Solidarity Walk hosted by the Legion of Black Collegians on Friday at the University of Missouri in Columbia. “Historically, we marginalized students have been excluded from Mizzou homecoming traditions. The Solidarity Walk is how we challenge our erasure,” Bassett said.
Students gather in front of the Student Center during The Legion of Black Collegians’s Solidarity Walk (copy)

Students gather in front of the Student Center during the Legion of Black Collegians’s Solidarity Walk on Friday at the University of Missouri in Columbia. The group then went inside the Student Center for a moment of reflection.
Mizzou Track and Field drives an El Camino in the MU Homecoming Parade (copy)

MU Track and Field drives an El Camino in the MU Homecoming parade on Saturday in downtown Columbia. This year’s Homecoming theme was “A Reason to Roar.”
Naeema Aden, 3, watches the parade during the homecoming parade (copy)

Naeema Aden, 3, watches the Homecoming parade Saturday in Columbia. The Homecoming 2021 theme was A Reason to Roar.
The MU Golden Girls Cheer in front of Memorial Student Union (copy)

The MU Golden Girls cheer in front of Memorial Student Union on Saturday in Columbia. Last year’s parade was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kappa Delta, Farm House and Phi Kappa Psi raise their signs (copy)

Kappa Delta, FarmHouse and Phi Kappa Psi raise their signs Oct. 9 during the parade. Some Greek organizations collaborated on floats and marched together.
Left, Thomas Smith and Rebecca Potje play cornhole during a tailgate (copy)

Thomas Smith, left, and Rebecca Potje play cornhole during a tailgate Oct. 9 outside Memorial Stadium. They are both seniors at Mizzou.
People cheer and say hi to a drone flying over the tailgate (copy)

People cheer and wave to a drone flying over their tailgate ahead of Missouri's game against North Texas on Oct. 9 outside Memorial Stadium. 
Connor Bazelak walks to the sideline (copy)

Connor Bazelak walks to the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Fans cheer in the stands (copy)

Fans cheer in the stands Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Madison Herweck and Dylan Hood pose for a picture after being crowned homecoming royalty (copy)

Madison Herweck and Dylan Hood pose for a picture after being crowned homecoming royalty Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michael Maietti gets ready to snap the ball (copy)

Michael Maietti gets ready to snap the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Tyler Badie celebrates after scoring a touchdown (copy)

Tyler Badie celebrates after scoring a touchdown Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
The dome of Jesse Hall illuminates the night (copy)

The dome of Jesse Hall illuminates the night with golden light Oct. 3 in Columbia. The dome will remain lit until Saturday evening.

Photos by Ciara McCaskill, Sara Williams, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Jean Bensana, Anastasia Busby, Alessia Tagliabue and Nicole Guiterrez 

Audio by Sara Williams, Trenton Almgren-Davis, Andrew Moore, Josie Heimsoth and Michelle Gutierrez

Produced by Jacob Leubbert and Emmalee Reed 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • photo editor, fall 2021 Studying multimedia producing Reach me at jdlfr5@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor. Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you