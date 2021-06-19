The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in pictures: MU alums compete in qualifying rounds

Three former and current Tigers will move on to the next round of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials after competing Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Karissa Schweizer finished the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 32.63 seconds. Schweizer will advance to the final round of the 5K trials June 21. On Saturday, Schweizer will also try to qualify for the 10,000-meter run.
Other Missouri alums competed as well. Two-time Southeastern Conference discus champion and two-time All-American Gabi Jacobs competed Friday, finishing fifth. She will compete in the final round of the discus throw Saturday.
Avery Carter finished 22nd in the hammer throw, not high enough to make it to the next round.
Current Missouri track and field athlete Arianna Fisher finished 11th in the triple jump, just enough to move on to the final Sunday. Peers Mitch Weber and Skylar Ciccolini will compete later in the trials, along with former Tiger Jordan McClendon.
