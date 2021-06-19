You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

The U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in pictures: MU alums compete in qualifying rounds

Three former and current Tigers will move on to the next round of the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials after competing Friday in Eugene, Oregon.

Karissa Schweizer finished the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15 minutes, 32.63 seconds.  Schweizer will advance to the final round of the 5K trials June 21. On Saturday, Schweizer will also try to qualify for the 10,000-meter run.

Other Missouri alums competed as well. Two-time Southeastern Conference discus champion and two-time All-American Gabi Jacobs competed Friday, finishing fifth. She will compete in the final round of the discus throw Saturday.

Avery Carter finished 22nd in the hammer throw, not high enough to make it to the next round.

Current Missouri track and field athlete Arianna Fisher finished 11th in the triple jump, just enough to move on to the final Sunday. Peers Mitch Weber and Skylar Ciccolini will compete later in the trials, along with former Tiger Jordan McClendon.

Runners compete during the prelims of women's 5000-meter run

Runners compete during the prelims of women's 5000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Karissa Schweizer runs in the second heat

Karissa Schweizer, right, runs in the second heat of the women's 5000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore. Schweizer advanced to the 5000-meter final Monday.
Joe Kovacs competes during the prelims of men's shot put

Joe Kovacs competes during the prelims of men's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Amina Smith competes during the prelims of the women's high jump

Amina Smith competes during the prelims of women's high jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Runners compete in during the prelims

Runners compete during the prelims of women's 5000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Allyson Felix won the first heat of the women's 400-meter run

Allyson Felix won the first heat of the women's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Abbey Cooper reacts after winning the first heat of the women's 5000-meter run

Abbey Cooper reacts after winning the first heat of the women's 5000-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Darrell Hill competes during the prelims of the men's shot put

Darrell Hill competes during the prelims of men's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Isaiah Jewett celebrates after winning the fourth heat of the men's 800-meter run

Isaiah Jewett celebrates after winning the fourth heat of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.
Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat of the 100-meter run

Sha'Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the fourth heat during the women's 100-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials on Friday in Eugene, Ore.

