The voices of Election Day

  • 1 min to read

Election Day is more than just filling out a ballot. For many Missourians, it is an expression of patriotism, civic responsibility and an opportunity to use their voice. On Tuesday, Nov. 3. 2020, six Missourians shared their motivations for voting while waiting in line to cast their ballots. 

Richard Dalton

Richard Dalton waits in line before signing in to vote Tuesday.

"It does feel like a very important election to me"

Art McDermott

Art McDermott takes his ballot out of a privacy folder on Tuesday.

"My vote counts, my opinion matters"

Katina Williams

Katina Williams pulls out her state-issued ID before approaching a poll worker

"Our citizen right and responsibility"

Dru Dalton

Dru Dalton scans her ballot after voting Tuesday

"An important privilege"

Mike Quast

Mike Quast signs in and fills out his ballot on Tuesday.

"Get out and vote"

William Gaines

William Gaines waits in line outside of the ELKS Lodge before casting his vote on Tuesday.

"Let my voice be heard"

Photos by Margo Wagner. Audio by Margo Wagner and Kaylee Schrenier. Produced by Margo Wager, Megan Oosthuizen and Jacob Moscovitch.

