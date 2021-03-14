The Week in Photos: 03.08.2021 – 03.14.2021

The Week in Photos takes a deep dive into one story from the previous week of Missourian reporting. This week, we're looking at Haley Singleton and Gracie Smith's coverage of Tolton boys basketball losing their state quarterfinal game to Westminster Christian. Hal William Estep wrote the accompanying story; Jack Anstine and Minh Connors were the photo editors.

The Week in Photos also highlights some of the visual team's best work that you may have missed throughout the week. We're currently approaching the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-Missouri. This week, we focused our energies on projects: some regarding the pandemic, some wholly independent of it.

The Method is the Columbia Missourian's photography blog. In writing about pictures, it seeks to demystify how our photojournalists cover their community and place their work in the context of a larger visual world.