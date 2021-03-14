You are the owner of this article.
THE METHOD

The Week in Photos: 03.08.2021 – 03.14.2021

The Week in Photos takes a deep dive into one story from the previous week of Missourian reporting. This week, we're looking at Haley Singleton and Gracie Smith's coverage of Tolton boys basketball losing their state quarterfinal game to Westminster Christian. Hal William Estep wrote the accompanying story; Jack Anstine and Minh Connors were the photo editors.

The Week in Photos also highlights some of the visual team's best work that you may have missed throughout the week. We're currently approaching the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-Missouri. This week, we focused our energies on projects: some regarding the pandemic, some wholly independent of it.

City Garden School seeks to redefine education with shift to outdoor learning

Hazel Hawley, 6, left, and Lilly Bryant, 8, play a game

Hazel Hawley, 6, left, and Lilly Bryant, 8, play a game called ‘What is the time Mr. Wolf?’ on Wednesday at Peace Park. During recess, the teachers “let the children be children,” according to Neeley Current, a first grade teacher.

In rural Missouri, vaccine rollout creates hope, fear and waiting lists

Monty Grant sits on his walker

Monty Grant has not gotten his COVID-19 vaccine yet. He wants to, but he has to speak with his doctor before he can because of other medications he takes. Here, he is photographed Feb. 25 outside Lakeview Towers and Lakeside Apartments in Macon.

No plays to run: An oral history of COVID-19 in local sports, one year on

Light shines into empty seats

Light shines into empty seats Wednesday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. On April 9, 2020, CPS suspended school, extracurriculars, and sports.

Artist Sylvester Harper represents Black strength and creativity in his paintings

Sylvester Harper mimics his painting

Sylvester Harper mimics his painting of musician Duke Ellington for a portrait Monday in his home in Columbia. The 91-year-old artist said that his painting was incomplete and he needed to add more varnish. Harper grew up with art in his household; his parents hosted tap dancer Bill Bailey and singer Pearl Bailey. “My mother had a piano,” Harper said. “Some of her learning rubbed off on me, and my natural curiosity allowed me to pursue it.”

Almost a year after COVID-19 hit, a mixed bag for Columbia eateries, bars

Customers sit in the open air of Columbia's Pressed

Customers sit outside of Pressed on Feb. 27 in Columbia. Pressed, located downtown, was almost at capacity as afternoon temperatures reached 70 degrees.

The Method is the Columbia Missourian's photography blog. In writing about pictures, it seeks to demystify how our photojournalists cover their community and place their work in the context of a larger visual world.

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo editor, staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.

  • I'm the Director of Photography working close with staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers to help our stories become visually exciting. Follow us on Instagram: comissourian

