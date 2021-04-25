The Week in Photos: 04.19.2021 – 04.25.2021

The Week in Photos takes a deep dive into one story or group of stories from the previous week of Missourian reporting. This week, we're looking at a jam-packed Saturday and all the coverage it produced. Trenton Almgren-Davis was the staffer on duty; Kit Wiberg was the editor for the day. The cover photo above was made by Haley Singleton.

I've been writing this blog for three months now, and I think it's time to pull back the curtain a bit.

Hi. My name's Madi Winfield, and I'm one of the assistant directors of photography here at the Missourian. Emmalee Reed and I are DOP Brian Kratzer's eyes and ears in the newsroom, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the photo department and collaborating on long-term strategy. This means at least one of us plays a part in nearly every piece of content that we publish.

I've taken care to remove my involvement from the pieces I've written about about in previous installments of The Method. But that changes today. I'd like to give you a look from my perspective at what all went into organizing and producing content on perhaps our busiest day of the semester.

—

We knew by Thursday that the weekend would be a lot to handle.

The photo department's schedule was packed solid, between MU graduation for the class of 2020, high school proms for the class of 2021 and about eight other assignments. We had one editor and two photographers on duty — weekend shifts rotate throughout the semester, but it's typically a smaller staff than on a given weekday. I would be there all day as a second set of hands for editor Kit Wiberg, but even before the day began, we were all hands on deck.

We allocated some of the best assignments to our staff photographers, who work at least two shifts a week as part of a photo class through MU. Then, we hunted down volunteers for the rest.

Our staffers often end up doing a lot of sports during the week, so the soccer, baseball and rugby matches went to underclassmen. And a project or two that came out of brainstorming sessions earlier in the week were entrusted to volunteers with solid track records.

Kit and I soon came to the realization that we wouldn't be able to edit and process nine stories on our own. We were lucky to enlist the help of editor Grace Noteboom, special project coordinator Marco Postigo Storel and former assistant DOPs Hillary Tan and Tristen Rouse. They came in and out throughout the day, giving us even more sets of capable hands to keep the content train moving.

For each story we run, we choose the proper camera gear for our photographer to take, then send them out into the field to report. When they return, they go through their photos with an editor, picking out their best frames and constructing a cohesive story. The photographer writes captions, the editor crops and tones the photos in Photoshop and we upload them to the Missourian website.

Everything we do after the photos have been made can easily take a couple hours per story. So, when we have ten stories in a day like we did Saturday, we have to make speed a higher priority.

It's a delicate balance, though, to make sure we don't rush our content and end up with a subpar product. That's where having multiple editors comes in handy: while one editor is formatting photos for our website or preparing tomorrow's Instagram posts, another editor can be coaching a photographer or working with them to solidify a story's narrative.

And yet another editor can be outside the photo desk, collaborating with text editors, print designers and sports staff on how to best combine and display our work.

We're not always guaranteed full print pages just for our photo work, but we were able to snag a solid footprint in Sunday's issue. Prom, potholes, soccer, disc golf, regular golf, Earth Day and Douglass Park were all featured in our 20 pages of content.

That meant reviewing the pages with designers before they were sent off to be printed. Photo editors and designers each have a distinct perspective on the use of visuals; working together to pick the most effective photos and lay them out on the page ensures that the final product is the best of both worlds.

This was our life, from 12:30 p.m. on Saturday to 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. I took a break to see a friend who was in town for the class of 2020 graduations; Kit took a break to grab dinner; our volunteer editors came in and out as needed. All in all, 14 people had worked on a day meant for four — not to mention the students in an underclassman newsroom class who made photos for an Earth Day package, or the dozen photographs Marco pulled from our archives for his project with The Method on Columbia's bicentennial.

This isn't a typical day for us in any sense. But, in a way, Saturday felt a bit more normal than it has been these days. When the pandemic hit mid-Missouri and people started spending all their time in their own homes, photo opportunities became few and far between. These outdoor, distanced, under-control events do give me a bit of hope for the future of photojournalism — and our community's future as a whole.

—

