The Year in Pictures 2021

Carter Templeton, a second-year law student at MU, monitors the Senate budget hearing on April 19 at the Capitol in Jefferson City. The state budget finalized this year was stuffed with federal money, but did not include funding for the voter-approved expansion of Medicaid.
People watch a projection of Gov. Mike Parson as he gives the State of the State address on Jan. 27 in the rotunda of the Capitol in Jefferson City. Hours before his speech, Parson was stopped from giving it inside the House of Representatives, fueling an ongoing feud between him and fellow Republican Speaker of the House Rob Vescovo. In a letter later sent to lawmakers, Parson called the decision to move his speech to the Senate a “purposeful and disgusting scheme to embarrass” him by House leadership.
Goats pile on Jake Doran while Lily Doran watches and Rebecca North snaps a photo on May 23 at Four Oaks Farm. The farm hosted Goat Yoga in hopes of combining the benefits of yoga with the entertainment of the animals. Participants paused in their flow to capture funny moments on their cell phones, turning the yoga class into both a spectacle and a workout.
Sadie Brister, left, and David Pavao chat during halftime of a basketball game on Jan. 28 in Harrisburg, Mo. Brister is a cheerleader for Harrisburg High School, which played against Centralia High School in the Harrisburg Invitational.
Kathe Douglas receives a COVID-19 vaccine from D&H pharmacy intern Hailey Korman on Jan. 30 at the Missouri Methodist Church in Columbia. Douglas is a nurse who works with COVID-19 patients. She said it’s scary watching what they are going through and wants people to be protected from the virus. Vaccines became available to individuals 16 years or older on Dec. 11, 2020. Throughout 2021, mass vaccination events gave protection from COVID-19 to thousands of Missourians.
Rock Bridge High School and Washington High School players watch the ball fall through the net after Rock Bridge senior Haylie Sims shoots a free throw on March 2 at Rock Bridge High School. The Bruins beat the Washington Blue Jays 56-21, advancing them to the district final against Hickman. The Bruins would later win the district title.
MU student Dzuy Nguyen places a lit candle at a vigil being built at Speaker’s Circle on March 19 in Columbia. The vigil was held for the 8 victims of the Atlanta spa shootings, six of whom were identified as Asian and seven of whom were women. The aftermath of the shooting rang through cities across the nation, part of a documented rise in hate crimes toward Asians and Asian Americans since the start of the pandemic.
From left, Lola Hope, 8, and Olivia Lamond, 8, work at their virtual learning stations during their Paxton Keeley Elementary School second grade class on March 25 at the Lamonds’ home in Columbia. Colleen Lamond kept her children in virtual classes for the remainder of the spring semester to maintain their routines. She created virtual learning stations, used by her own children and the children of family friends also attending virtual school. The group came to call itself the “Paxton Pod.”
Turner DeArmond, left, rolls his eyes as his boyfriend Jack Lewis refuses to kiss on the lips to avoid getting black lipstick on his lips on April 24 at Lewis’s apartment. DeArmond was one of 15 “royalty” nominees for Rock Bridge’s in-person prom. Lewis did not accompany DeArmond to prom but still helped DeArmond put on makeup and pick out an outfit. “Prom isn’t really my thing,” Lewis said. “I do love an excuse to get dressed up, though.”
Kayla Myers prepares to host a film’s pre-screening introduction from her car on May 6 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Myers is one of the True/False festival’s ringleaders, who are in charge of film introductions and hosting the Q&A sessions. This year the film festival had to adapt because of COVID-19, changing from theater movie showings to outdoor performances and drive ins.
Post-graduate students receive their degrees in occupational and physical therapy on May 7 at Mizzou Arena. “During an academic year originally defined by difficulty and change, the class of 2021 has redefined it as a year of strength and resiliency,” then undergraduate student body president Anthony Tretter said. This was the first time MU’s graduation took place in person since the start of the pandemic.
An officer takes down crime scene tape following a shooting investigation on May 10 at the Walmart on W. Broadway in Columbia. An uptick in shootings in downtown Columbia led to questions directed toward MU officials, as students wondered why they did not receive MU alerts regarding shootings that happened in areas heavily populated by students and in close proximity to MU facilities. In a Dec. 8 meeting with the Citizens Police Review board, Police Chief Geoff Jones encouraged the community to “participate” in violence prevention and stressed the need for mental health professionals who can respond to calls on their own or go along with police officers to calls.
Edward Nelson Jr., right, celebrates with his teammates on May 27 at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Hickman relay team won the 4x100 meter with a time of 42.40 seconds. Hickman placed first overall in the Class 5 Track & Field Championships, while Rock Bridge placed fourth and Battle placed 17th.
A man stands on the steps of a business on June 25 at the 2800 block of Forum Blvd. in Columbia. The steps lead directly into the floodwaters of Hinkson Creek. Hinkson Creek recorded its highest ever water level with waters as high as 23.12 feet following flash flooding that occurred in the summer of 2021.
Anti-mask mandate protesters attend a Columbia City Council special meeting on Aug. 9 at City Hall. During 2021, mask mandates and other COVID-19 preventative measures became a raucous political issue throughout the country. Two minutes into the meeting, Mayor Brian Treece suspended public comment after protestors would not stop shouting. The mask mandate failed to pass, as the vote was split 3-3 and the emergency measure required an unanimous decision to take effect.
Jacob Blank, left, and Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri begin GreenHouse Theatre Project’s "LAKE//SHAKES" performance on the far side of a lake on Aug. 23 in Columbia. The production was part of GreenHouse Theatre Project’s outdoor 2021 season and was performed on a lake. It presented scenes from five Shakespearean plays: "Twelfth Night," "The Tempest," "Romeo and Juliet," "Much Ado About Nothing" and "A Midsummer Night’s Dream."
Hickman cheerleader Ana’e Donnell cheers during a game against Helias on Sept. 3 at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. Donnell is a sophomore on the cheer team, on which she said, “The stunts are exciting.” Hickman ended the season with a 3-7 record.
Daniel Parker Jr. gets ready for the game against SEMO on Sept. 18 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Missouri ended the regular season with a 6-6 record, which made them eligible for the Dec. 22 Armed Forces Bowl. Parker is no longer on the Tigers’ roster, having entered the NCAA transfer portal in November.
Jessie Martin, 17, gets ready for a rehearsal of the 19th edition of FearFest on Sept. 30 in Columbia. FearFest is an accessible haunted house, a rarity because the temporary structures typically used for Halloween events do not have to abide by the same Americans with Disabilities Act requirements as permanent structures. At the spooky attraction, actors create characters with detailed backstories that provide frights throughout its multiple themed areas.
MU junior Eleanor Wilson attends a protest on Oct. 20 outside the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house in Columbia. The protest was organized hours after a freshman was found unresponsive during a party at the fraternity house. The student was hospitalized because of alcohol poisoning, and the incident prompted MU to briefly suspend all fraternity events. Phi Gamma Delta was permanently removed from MU’s campus. The protest occurred amidst a spike in Title IX reports, some of which referenced Fiji, with some MU students questioning why it took such a drastic incident for MU to take action on issues within Greek Life.
Uriah Whitecalf hugs his dog Butter on Nov. 6 during an Operation Safe Winter event in Columbia. The community organization helps the homeless population in Columbia and held the event to provide warm clothes and other items before winter’s cold weather arrived. Whitecalf picked up a coat and a new pair of shoes from the event.
From left, Beatrice, 2, and Lena Beydler, 6, watch the movie “Trolls” while the family’s night nurse, Kara Johnson, sets up Lena’s nightly breathing treatment Nov. 16 in Lena’s bedroom in Columbia. Lena was born with a chronic lung disease that requires oxygen treatments through her tracheal tube and forced her family to be extremely cautious during the COVID-19 pandemic. A few weeks after the Food and Drug Administration recommended a vaccine for children ages 5-11, Lena was able to get her first vaccine dose along with her siblings.
Forward Trevon Brazile walks off the court on Dec. 11 at Allen Field House in Lawrence, Kan. Missouri’s Border War rivalry with Kansas was renewed in December, with the two teams not having played since 2012. The Jayhawks dominated the game from the opening tip, delivering a 102-65 beatdown of the Tigers.
Decky Strutz, 4, and Shelly Cassiday-Riesenmy perform in Speckled Frog Toys & Books’ living window Dec. 4 in downtown Columbia. The shop’s living window was inspired by "The Chronicles of Narnia." This year brought the in-person return of the annual holiday tradition. In 2020, the event was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In this portrait, Jen Wheeler, of Big Tree Medical Home is showered with masks that are being donated to COMO Mask Bank on Jan. 28 at Big Tree Medical Home. "I get really excited when I see people wearing my masks," Wheeler said. She once saw someone at Best Buy wearing her mask and had to snag their photo. Big Tree donated about 700 child and adult masks to CoMo Mask Bank, whose mission is to help supply masks to students and teachers within Columbia Public Schools.
Amanda Lay lip sings dressed as a beauty queen on Feb. 4 at Twaddle Orthodontics in Columbia. She won Miss Gay City of Columbia America 2020 and established the Miss Gay City of Columbia America Courage Scholarship Fund. The scholarship was established to provide funding for an LGBTQ+ junior or senior in high school on their way to college.
Dylan Davis has ashes sprinkled on his head for Ash Wednesday on Feb. 17 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Columbia. The ashes came from palm leaves burned on last years Palm Sunday. Instead of making a cross on the forehead, ashes were sprinkled on top of the heads of those in attendance to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
A child plays with a bowl Feb. 17 at Rainbow House, an emergency children’s shelter in Columbia, Mo. During the 2021 legislative session, Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, proposed a bill that would expand an existing tax credit for those who give to shelters like Rainbow House. The bill was passed out of its Senate committee, but was never read in the House.
Ice covering the Missouri River is photographed from above on Feb. 20 in Jefferson City. The last Missouri River ice jam was in the early 1980s, more than 35 years ago. The high for the day was 43 degrees.
Fans sit separated in the stands of Mizzou Arena during a Missouri women’s basketball game against Tennessee on Feb. 25 at Mizzou Arena. For the 2020-2021 season, Mizzou Arena operated under 20% seating capacity, under the guidance of public health authorities, the SEC and the NCAA.
Andrew Nigh cuts off dead limbs from the McBaine Bur Oak tree on Feb. 27 in McBaine. "The company does a lot of preservation work," said Chris Spradley, wife of the owner of Trees, Forests and Landscapes. "So, it's very gratifying to take care of this tree." Arborists trimmed the tree and panelists discussed the future of the McBaine Bur Oak as part of the Mid-MO Expo.
Levi Cox, 7, roller skates around the rink on Feb. 28 at the Whitney Briggs Memorial Hockey Arena in Hallsville. This year was Cox's first year on the Twisters Hockey League, which offers play-to-learn clinics where children are taught how to skate and play hockey.
The Gramlich family locks up the Kemper Museum on March 15 in Boonville. The museum, located in the building called the Palace, received smoke damage and water damage in the basement during a fire that destroyed two other buildings. While firefighters put out the fire, the Gramlichs rushed to save artifacts from the Kemper Military School stored in the museum. They saved everything.
The Easter Bunny waits for kids during an Easter scavenger hunt on March 27 at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia. The bunny traveled to each park for the Easter Bunny's Park Hop scavenger hunt held by the Columbia Department of Parks and Recreation. Out of concern for COVID-19, the department devised a socially distanced scavenger hunt for attendees of the Easter Bunny’s Park Hop as opposed to a traditional Easter egg hunt.
Alyx Kalleberg speaks at a protest regarding the restructuring of MU's Department of Social Justice centers April 19 at Jesse Hall. Coordinators at the centers, which provided resources and mentorship to students from underrepresented groups, had been told their positions would no longer exist and open searches would be conducted to fill the new roles. The proposed personnel changes were protested by more than 100 MU students, some of whom shared stories of personal experiences with the social justice centers.
Battle High School student Jaydin Froeschner dances to the Cupid Shuffle on April 24 at the MU Healthcare Pavilion. As one of the prom court nominees, Froeschner wore a Burger King crown. The 2021 prom was held in-person, after the official prom was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
Jefferson City High School junior Zaliah Dunbar cheers for her teammate running in the girls 4x100 race on April 27 at Hickman High School. Jefferson City had two teams earn an All-Conference 1st Team titles in the 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay and Ezinne Opara earned the title in the triple jump.
From left, Jim Marz, Bri Heath, Rohan Ell, Quinn Bryan and Ben Walters take a break from skateboarding on April 27 at Cosmo Skate Park in Columbia. That day, Sanborn Field Weather Station recorded a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit. "I missed this," Walters said at the time. "I'm glad we're getting some good weather before the storms hit."
From left, Sally Azdell, her brother Chris Azdell, Shannon Banhorn and 7-year-old Anders Azdell hoist an American flag on May 27 at the Centralia cemetery. The Azdells and Banhorn moved down a long line of flag poles, swiftly attaching flags and propping them up. Volunteers for Centralia's Avenue of Flags set up 510 flags to honor fallen veterans.
Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri looks out from backstage prior to GreenHouse Theatre Project’s final dress rehearsal for “Grounded” on June 13 at The Arcade District in Columbia. The show was the company’s first in-person performance since September 2019. The play explores the combat stress experienced by a drone pilot while operating out of an isolated trailer in a Nevada desert.
A group of children make their way through a rope obstacle during the Splat! Jr. Obstacle Course Mud Run on July 10 at the Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia. The race was divided into eight different waves, or sections, based on age. This was the eighth annual run.
Grad student Patrick Luo holds a sign at the Mizzou Without Rape rally on Oct. 5. The protest, attended by 500 people, was organized by Mizzou Without Sexual Assault and was a part a nationwide movement of similar protests on college campuses. In the fall semester, MU experienced a spike of Title IX reports detailing allegations of sexual assault and drugged drinks. Protestors demanded MU do more to prevent sexual violence on campus, increase support for survivors, increase transparency in the investigative process and increase inclusion for male and LGBTQ survivors of sexual violence.
Elsie Butterfield, 5, reaches through a fence to greet her aunt, Battle cheerleader Mya Martinez, on Oct. 8 at Rock Bridge in Columbia. That night, Battle beat Rock Bridge 26-14 in the cross-town rivalry game.
Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., speaks to reporters during the grand opening of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health Center on Oct. 19 in Columbia. The health center was named after Blunt, who spearheaded a medical student education program focused on doctor shortages across Missouri, and will cost MU $275.5 million. Precision medicine, a growing trend in healthcare, considers an individual's genes, lifestyle and environment to better understand disease.
Rock Bridge senior Zachary Willmore poses for photos with his escort, senior Eliana Snyder, after winning Homecoming Queen on Oct. 22 at Rock Bridge High School. Willmore is the first boy to win the title. He decided to run for Queen after a social media poll selected it over running for King. Willmore, a varsity cheerleader for the Bruins, has more than a million followers on TikTok and is working with Rock Bridge administration to make the school's dress code more inclusive.
Bredun Bursey, left, tosses a football in the air as his father Taurus Bursey watches a recording of their previous game on Nov. 3 in Columbia. Bredun is the quarterback for the Columbia Warhawks, a youth football team for which Taurus is the coach. Youth sports leagues, once primarily done through community centers and churches, have become a formalized industry with high costs due to league fees, customized uniforms, travel, equipment and personal trainers. For some families looking to ensure their children are not left out socially or for those chasing athletic scholarships, the high cost of the competitive leagues remains worth it.
Joseph Elledge, center, sits while his lawyers look in the direction of his mother on Nov. 11 in Judge Brouck Jacobs' 13th Circuit Court in Columbia. Elledge was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his wife Mengqi Ji. The trial, which lasted 10 days, included nine hours of audio recordings that illustrated the couple’s toxic marriage and Elledge’s bullying insults toward Ji. On Dec. 7, Elledge’s defense team filed a motion for a new trial.
It was the year after COVID-19 touched our lives for the first time. It was the year after the murder of George Floyd created a swell of Black Lives Matter protests. It was the year after a presidential election. It was the year after 2020, and we are still living with its ramifications.
In our community, we documented the everyday events that exist within the national canvas that defines this year.
Families continued to balance virtual education as schools gradually reopened. Sports returned to a semblance of normalcy. With some trepidation, Columbia’s high schoolers went to prom, graduations became in-person events and the fall brought protests to MU's campus. Underlying all of this, of course, was the uncertainty of COVID-19.
The beginning of 2021 brought the rollout of a mass vaccination campaign as people scrambled to be inoculated against COVID-19. It seemed to promise the end of the pandemic. But vaccines became embroiled in partisan politics and COVID-19 killed more Americans in 2021 than it did in 2020. The disagreements between science and opinion seemed to rattle the weary core as much as the disease itself.
We celebrated the ordinary. And, when the time called for it, we witnessed the monumental: a renewed rivalry between Missouri and Kansas, a private kiss before prom and an entire family’s elation that their child with medical conditions is finally vaccinated against COVID-19.
This collection represents a slim fraction of monumental moments captured in the thousands of images that Missourian staff photographers made this year. This is our Year in Pictures 2021.
“This legislative session, I worked down in Jefferson City as a statehouse photojournalist. But this day, when Gov. Parson gave his address, was my first day down there. I was still trying to figure out how everything in the Capitol worked and what the rules were. I stumbled upon this picture because I got bored sitting in the gallery during his speech and wanted to see what was happening throughout the building. In the months since I’ve realized that this photo, with it’s ominous lighting and the almost perfect rows of the chairs and five people staring at a screen, is as much about political theater as it is anything else.”
— Tristen Rouse, Missourian photojournalist and photo editor
“This photograph represents huge strides of progress in the past year where I didn’t imagine I’d ever see them. I would have never guessed I’d see two men kissing, much less my partner and I, on the front page of a newspaper in Missouri out of all places…. I hope all of the queer kids out there see newspapers like that more frequently in the future and feel seen, like they’re not alone, because they aren’t. ”
— Jack Lewis
“I know it was a difficult situation and I knew there were mixed views on whether we should have it in person or not. I always felt from the beginning that it was important to have an in person ceremony. I think for me it represents a moment in time where everyday students overcame adversity and achieved something that they had worked really hard at."
— Anthony Tretter
“This protest was definitely the most challenging yet meaningful thing I photographed all year. Experiencing students participate in a nationwide movement to bring awareness to and end sexual assaults on college campuses really was incredible, especially since Mizzou has had so many problems with it recently. Watching students unite around a single cause and share experiences in the hopes of a better future was truly inspiring, and the passion in the crowd was palpable. I’m truly thankful that I got to be present for this event.”
— Olivia Anderson, Missourian photojournalist
“From the fear and trauma of quarantining for so long and then our entire family getting COVID, to the relief and hope and joy of being able to vaccinate our kids, this year has been filled with both incredible highs but also painful lows and this article captured all of it so well."
— Emily Beydler, Beatrice and Lena’s mom
Cover photo by Trenton Almgren-Davis/Missourian: Ladd Fanche, 1, plays in a Chiefs shirt rack while holding a number 15 jersey — quarterback Patrick Mahome’s number — on Jan. 26 at Rally House. “They all grew out of their clothes,” his mother Megan Fanche said. Mere weeks later, the Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in Super Bowl LV.
Produced by Tristen Rouse, Nicole Gutierrez, Michelle Gutierrez and Paola Rodriguez.
Supervising editor is Brian Kratzer.
Introduction by Tristen Rouse and Brian Kratzer.
A condensed version of this edit was published in the Dec. 24 & 25 print edition of the Columbia Missourian. That special section was designed by Phillip Garrett.
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist.
