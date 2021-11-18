Tigers beat Huskies in second-half runaway

Coming off a loss to Kansas City earlier this week, Missouri earned a needed 54-37 win over Northern Illinois on Thursday evening. Evenly matched for the first half, the Tigers held the Huskies to 16 total second-half points and zero points in the final four minutes of the game. Forward Kobe Brown led Missouri's offense, scoring a game-high 13 points, while forward Jordan Wilmore anchored the paint on both ends with six rebounds, three blocks and four dunks. Missouri is now 2-1 for the season and will play Southern Methodist on Sunday in the Jacksonville Classic in Jacksonville, Fla.