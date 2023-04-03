Tigers come in fourth place in the President's Cup chess tournament

MU Chess team travels to Webster University in St. Louis to compete in the President’s Cup, otherwise known as the final four of collegiate chess on Saturday in St. Louis. Missouri qualified for the tournament after taking second place in the Pan American Cup in January.
Missouri head coach Christian Chirila watches the awards ceremony with his team following the end of the tournament on Sunday at Webster University in St. Louis. Missouri finished the tournament with a 4.5 out of 12 score.
For the first time, MU's chess team competed in the President's Cup, otherwise known as "the final four of chess." Unlike the much more widely known Final Four taking place in Houston, Texas, these teams play against the other three teams across two days.
Other schools in attendance included St. Louis University, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Webster University. Webster University, which hosted the event in St. Louis, is a special place for chess. It is home to the St. Louis Chess club, one of the most prestigious clubs in the country.
The Tigers held strong after the first round, going 2-2 against Texas Rio Grande Valley, but fell short in round two, going down 1-3 to St. Louis. On Sunday, Missouri played the final round against Webster University, the winners of the President's Cup and fell short again 1.5-2.5.
Missouri's chess team, founded in 2019, came in fourth place overall in the competition. Missouri's best player was Grigory Oparin who came away with 2.5 out of three possible points, a strong showing for the team's board one.
Elizabeth Pruitt is a photo editor for the Missourian. She is in her last year at the University of Missouri studying photojournalism. Pruitt was drawn to the limitless possibilities of photography. She hopes to capture meaningful moments and tell the stories of those whose voices get lost in the sea of journalism. She enjoys working with Arts & Culture and entertainment beats but is willing to try new things to advance her skills.
