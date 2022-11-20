 Skip to main content
Tigers dance with Delta Devils, come out on top

The Missouri men's basketball team outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away from what had been a tight game and securing an 83-62 win over the Delta Devils on Sunday night. The win meant the Tigers improved to 5-0 to start the season. 

The Tigers were led by guards D'Moi Hodge and Isiaih Mosely, who each had 18 points. For Mosely, that marked a season high. Mississippi Valley State guard Terry Collins led all scorers on the night, with 27 points. However, Missouri's defense stopped him when it mattered — he only scored 7 points in the second period. 

Missouri returns to the court Wednesday night, at home against Coastal Carolina.

Mississippi Valley State guard Terry Collins goes up for a layup

Mississippi Valley State guard Terry Collins goes up for a layup, defended by Missouri’s Kobe Brown, Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri pulled out the win 83-62, but Collins led all scorers with 27 points.
Dennis Gates observes from the sideline

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates observes from the sideline Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers outscored Mississippi Valley State 43-25 in the second period, pulling away for the win after a tight first half.
Terry Collins loses control of the ball

Mississippi Valley State guard Terry Collins loses control of the ball while defended by D’Moi Hodge, left, and Noah Carter, right, Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri forced 23 turnovers during the game, scoring 27 points off those turnovers.
Ronnie DeGray III drives toward the baseline

Missouri forward Ronnie DeGray III drives toward the baseline against Mississippi Valley State’s Daniel Umoh Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers’ next game is Wednesday, against Coastal Carolina.
Missouri guard Isiaih Mosely goes up for a dunk

Missouri guard Isiaih Mosely goes up for a dunk against Mississippi Valley Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Mosely scored a season-high 18 points off 7-14 shooting.
Ben Sternberg, center, celebrates a made three point shot

Missouri guard Ben Sternberg, center, celebrates a made three point shot with the Tiger bench Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Missouri shot 10-30 from deep during the game against Mississippi Valley State.
DeAndre Gholston rises up for a shot

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston rises up for a shot Sunday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Gholston shot 4-11 from the field and 4-4 from the free throw line, earning 13 points for the Tigers.
  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

