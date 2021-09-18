Tigers show out in family weekend win

Missouri football kicked off family weekend Saturday by scoring a touchdown three minutes into the game against Southeast Missouri State.
The Tigers dominated most of the game, with three touchdowns from Tyler Badie in the first half.
Connor Bazelak, Brady Cook and Tyler Macon all had the opportunity to be in the quarterback spot. The three quarterbacks threw for over 400 passing yards combined.
SEMO's Geno Hess scored the Redhawks' first-ever touchdown against Missouri in the fifth meeting between the two teams since 1936.
The Redhawks would go on to score three more times, but were not able to top the Tigers.
Missouri beat SEMO 59-28. The Tigers will travel to face Boston College at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Daniel Parker Jr. stands on the field Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Tyler Badie runs into the end zone Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Elijah Young celebrates after scoring Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Alessia Tagliabue/Missourian
Harrison Mevis lines up his kick Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Truman the Tiger cheers with the crowd Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Connor Bazelak holds the ball in his hands Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri's Zach Hahn gets trapped between Nate Korte and Zack Gieg Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Alessia Tagliabue/Missourian
SEMO quarterback CJ Ogbonna runs away from Missouri’s Ish Burdine and Devin Nicholson Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Alessia Tagliabue/Missourian
Mookie Cooper, right, clashes with Jacob Morrissey Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian
D’ionte “Boo” Smith scores a touchdown while Trai Hodges sits down Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Alessia Tagliabue/Missourian
From left, Mookie Cooper talks with family members Kalani Reynolds, 4, Karcer Thomas, 8, and James Searcy, 4, after the game Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian