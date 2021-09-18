You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

Tigers show out in family weekend win

  • 1 min to read
Missouri football kicked off family weekend Saturday by scoring a touchdown three minutes into the game against Southeast Missouri State. 

The Tigers dominated most of the game, with three touchdowns from Tyler Badie in the first half. 

Connor Bazelak, Brady Cook and Tyler Macon all had the opportunity to be in the quarterback spot. The three quarterbacks threw for over 400 passing yards combined. 

SEMO's Geno Hess scored the Redhawks' first-ever touchdown against Missouri in the fifth meeting between the two teams since 1936. 

The Redhawks would go on to score three more times, but were not able to top the Tigers. 

Missouri beat SEMO 59-28. The Tigers will travel to face Boston College at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Daniel Parker Jr. stands on the field

Daniel Parker Jr. stands on the field Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Tyler Badie runs into the end zone

Tyler Badie runs into the end zone Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Elijah Young celebrates after scoring

Elijah Young celebrates after scoring Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Harrison Mevis lines up his kick Saturday

Harrison Mevis lines up his kick Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Truman the Tiger cheers with the crowd

Truman the Tiger cheers with the crowd Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Connor Bazelak holds the ball in his hands

Connor Bazelak holds the ball in his hands Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Zach Hahn gets trapped between Nate Korte and Zack Gieg

Missouri's Zach Hahn gets trapped between Nate Korte and Zack Gieg Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Quarterback CJ Ogbonna runs away from Missouri’s Ish Burdine and Devin Nicholson

SEMO quarterback CJ Ogbonna runs away from Missouri’s Ish Burdine and Devin Nicholson Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Mookie Cooper, right, clashes with Jacob Morrissey

Mookie Cooper, right, clashes with Jacob Morrissey Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
D’ionte “Boo” Smith scores a touchdown while Trai Hodges sits down

D’ionte “Boo” Smith scores a touchdown while Trai Hodges sits down Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
From left, Mookie Cooper, Kalani Reynolds, 4, Karcer Thomas, 8, and James Searcy , 4, talk after the game

From left, Mookie Cooper talks with family members Kalani Reynolds, 4, Karcer Thomas, 8, and James Searcy, 4, after the game Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
