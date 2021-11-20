You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

Tigers triumph in overtime

Missouri faced Florida in its last home game Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.

The only two players that scored points for either team in the first half were the kickers: Missouri's Harrison Mevis and Chris Howard of Florida.

Missouri and Florida went back and forth for the entire game. With the chance to secure the win with a field goal, Mevis missed. 

By the end of the fourth quarter, the teams were both tied at 16. The Gators scored first in overtime, but the Tigers quickly responded with a touchdown from Tyler Badie. Missouri then went for a two-point conversion, where Daniel Parker Jr. scored and ended the game. 

Missouri beat Florida 24-23. The Tigers will play Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Mason Pack walks down a line of players

Mason Pack walks down a line of players Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia
Emory Jones prepares to throw the ball

Emory Jones prepares to throw the ball Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia
Jaylon Carlies tackles a Florida player

Jaylon Carlies tackles a Florida player on Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Chris Howard prepares to kick the ball

Chris Howard prepares to kick the ball Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia
Fans yell at the field

Fans yell at the field Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball

Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Keke Chism reaches for the ball

Keke Chism reaches for the ball Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia
Both teams point at each other

Both teams point at each other Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Jatorian Hansford tackles Emory Jones Saturday

Jatorian Hansford tackles Emory Jones Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Tyler Badie runs with the ball

Missouri running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Badie rushed for 146 yards in the 24-23 overtime win.
Michael Maietti, Barrett Banister and Javon Foster celebrate Daniel Parker Jr.'s two-point conversion

From left, Michael Maietti, Barrett Banister and Javon Foster celebrate Daniel Parker Jr.’s game-winning two-point conversion Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
Chance May raises a rock over his head

Chance May raises a rock over his head Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia
  Staff Photographer, Spring 2021 Grad Student

