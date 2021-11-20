Tigers triumph in overtime

Missouri faced Florida in its last home game Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia.
The only two players that scored points for either team in the first half were the kickers: Missouri's Harrison Mevis and Chris Howard of Florida.
Missouri and Florida went back and forth for the entire game. With the chance to secure the win with a field goal, Mevis missed.
By the end of the fourth quarter, the teams were both tied at 16. The Gators scored first in overtime, but the Tigers quickly responded with a touchdown from Tyler Badie. Missouri then went for a two-point conversion, where Daniel Parker Jr. scored and ended the game.
Missouri beat Florida 24-23. The Tigers will play Arkansas at 2:30 p.m. Friday.