True/False ticket holders excited as film fest returns to downtown

Kris Thrasher waited an hour Wednesday for a weekend-long pass to True/False Film Fest. For the second year in a row, she was the first person in line.
The film festival will be held for its 18th year in Columbia starting Thursday afternoon and ending Sunday evening. Organizers, volunteers and fans alike will transform the landscape of the city’s downtown over the next several days, celebrating nonfiction filmmaking and art while simultaneously supporting local business.
Showcasing 31 documentaries and 19 short films, the lineup aims at encouraging people to explore their creative sides. This year’s theme, “IN/VISIBLE VILLAGES,” intends to “inject optimism into our fraught collective existence, providing paths to build connection with our neighbors near and far,” according to the True/False website.
From game shows to panel discussions, other events will run throughout the weekend with select passes and individual tickets still available for purchase at the website.
When Thrasher heard about True/False through friends eight years ago, she decided to try it out.
“I was awestruck,” Trasher said about attending the film fest for the first time.
Although living in Columbia for the last 35 years makes her a local, she still looks at the weekend like a getaway.
“It’s a staycation, because you get to come down here, be outside and attend the movies at different venues — and just (experience) the camaraderie of the friends you’re with,” Thrasher said.
For Paris Bute, a film student at Stephens College, this will be her first year experiencing it all.
“My professors taught me that when you go to a film festival, don’t be too picky,” Bute said. “You can learn something new, find new opportunities, learn things in different parts of the world or different cultures that you’ve never known about before.”
Bute won first place last year at the festival’s competition “Gimme Truth!” with her short film, “The DVD Case.” It presented a story featuring a prank she did during high school. In an annual competition where judges are left to guess if one filmmaker’s video is true or false, Bute admitted her film was completely made up.
“That was one of the most exciting moments of my life,” Bute said.
This award encouraged her to get the full experience of True/False this year.
“Gimme Truth!” is a favorite among many, including Amy Monahan and her husband, Mike Monahan. The couple said they have been in the audience since it began in 2004.
“We love the films and we love the event,” Amy Monahan said. “It’s also very social. We like the parties, the events, the people, the films and the whole experience.”
As the couple purchased another True/False pin for the collection on Amy Monahan’s shirt, they described the weekend’s atmosphere as electric.
Around the box office were volunteers helping people with the process. From selling merchandise to monitoring COVID-19 precautions, every guest was sure to connect with them. One of the volunteers was Al Cox Jr.
Cox said he has volunteered at the film festival for 12 years now. What started out as a ‘help wanted’ advertisement turned into him becoming the merchandise manager.
Some volunteers from previous years took a step back from the job to enjoy the weekend like Johanna Cox and Stephen Quackenbusch. After working as event directors for 13 years, they said they are looking forward to watching all the films.
“I love the energy that True/False brings to Columbia,” Johanna Cox said. “It turns into a whole different city for the weekend. Now I get to enjoy it and spend time with my friends and my husband.”
Last year, due to concerns over COVID-19, the festival was held completely outdoors at Stephens Lake Park.