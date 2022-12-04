 Skip to main content
12.02.2022

Undefeated

A glimpse in Blair Oaks' final week of the football season

Thirteen weeks of blowouts led up to a final face-off between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2A State Championships. People in Wardsville clamored throughout the week to prepare to send their high school football team off to Columbia. The cheerleaders practiced and made signs; parents lined Route B to wave off the team, and students at the elementary, intermediary and high school caravanned to Memorial Stadium to witness the Falcons' final win of the season.

The Blair Oaks Falcons are no strangers to success

The Blair Oaks Falcons are no strangers to success. A second state championship trophy would only add to a cluttered collection in the hallway of Blair Oaks High.
Avery Schoeneberg, left, and Zoe Brightwell were given the high-pressure task of shopping

Avery Schoeneberg, left, and Zoe Brightwell were given the high-pressure task of shopping for additional supplies to make signs for the Friday morning send-off. The two made off with some glue and letters, returning with just under $5 in change.
Avery Schoeneberg aided in the sign-making process by providing entertainment in the form of putting a cone on her head

While the football team watched film to prep for the game, sophomore cheerleader Avery Schoeneberg aided in the sign-making process by providing entertainment in the form of putting a cone on her head.
Cheerleading really is as hard as it looks

Cheerleading really is as hard as it looks. After performing their last routine of practice in preparation for the game and their own state competition the next week, junior Jaelynn Schaefer laid down to rest on the auditorium floor.
Focus is the difference between your teammate landing with grace or landing with a thud

Focus is the difference between your teammate landing with grace or landing with a thud. A plethora of hands are required to keep even one person in the air steady.
Over a dozen Blair Oaks students crowded the hall

Over a dozen Blair Oaks students crowded the hall outside of math teacher and cheer coach Mrs. Lackman’s room. The cheer team helped organize the sign-making party. Most made sure to color within the lines.
While the Blair Oaks elementary, intermediate and high school students went outside of their respective schools

While the Blair Oaks elementary, intermediate and high school students went outside of their respective schools, parents of the players lined Route B to send off the football team as they made their way out of Wardsville and toward Columbia.
The two yellow school buses

The two yellow school buses, one filled with seniors and starters and the second with the rest of the varsity roster, were escorted by police cars, a fire truck and an ambulance as they left their home village and headed up to Columbia.
There is no lack of school spirit among Blair Oaks students

There is no lack of school spirit among Blair Oaks students, especially the younger ones, who will line up on the railings to watch the Falcons run on to the field and reach for high fives and fist bumps. Some of the onlookers today will eventually end up on the football team themselves.
Falcons football unites all three levels of the school

Falcons football unites all three levels of the school. Here, 7th grader Matt Schepers, left, and high school senior Aiden Boeckmann celebrate a long second quarter touchdown pass. Schepers and Boeckmann were at the front of the student section the entire game, rallying the Blair Oaks fans.
Winning a state championship is far from easy

Winning a state championship is far from easy, and the nerves got to Blair Oaks junior Jayden Campbell as the referees brought out the chains to decide whether Lamar would be awarded a first down or turn the ball over to the Falcons. Thankfully for Campbell, the call went Blair Oaks’ way.
A roller coaster of a final possession for Lamar

A roller coaster of a final possession for Lamar led to pandemonium on the Blair Oaks sideline. Multiple flags led to fourth down being played three times. Eventually, Blair Oaks made a stop and no flags were thrown, giving the Falcons the ball with a five point lead and 40 seconds left on the clock.
Following a back-and-forth battle with the Lamar Tigers, the Blair Oaks Falcons were awarded the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Championship trophy

Following a back-and-forth battle with the Lamar Tigers, the Blair Oaks Falcons were awarded the 2022 MSHSAA Class 2 Championship trophy, adding to their crowded collection and expanding on the school’s legacy.
  • Photojournalism Masters student. Current photo editor and occasional photographer for the Missourian. Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian

