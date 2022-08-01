University of Missouri football kicks off the season with training camp

Missouri football opened its preseason camp Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. The camp was hosted by MU in preparation for the upcoming season. Players ran various drills and training routines throughout the session.
Missouri football players warm up on Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. The players stretched and ran warm-up drills before beginning drills.
ELIZABETH PRUITT/MISSOURIAN
Sophomore BJ Harris runs with the ball Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. Harris is a running back for MU.
Graduate student Zeke Powell, left, and junior Luke Griffin fist bump Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. Powell and Griffin are offensive linemen for MU.
Junior Trenton Sederwall stretches Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. Sederwall is from Ozark, and plays as an offensive lineman for MU.
Sophomore Drake Heismeyer kneels Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. Heismeyer was practicing recovering fumbles.
Graduate student Sean Koetting(cq) grabs his water bottle Monday at the Mizzou Athletic Training Complex in Columbia. Koetting is competing for to be named the starting punter during fall camp.
