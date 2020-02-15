Valentine's Day throughout the city

Marley Cox, who is volunteering with the Columbia chapter of Medals4Mettle, gives a handmade flower and a certificate to Sharon Brinton at the Flower Spectacular on Friday at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Medals4Mettle is a public charity that awards medals to people fighting terminal illnesses.
The Columbia chapter of Medals4Mettle holds a Flower Spectacular event Friday at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. John Korte and his family helped to make the flowers by using donated ribbons from marathons.
Jim Knapp receives the American Warrior Achievement Medal from Walter Domanski, executive officer of the United State's Tiger Foundation, on Friday at the foundation's office in the Walnut Building. Knapp received the medal for his deployment during Operation Desert Storm in 1990 in Iraq. "I normally don't get dragged into these things, but it is a real honor," Knapp said.
Former Army Sgt. (E5) Jim Knapp wears the American Warrior Achievement Medal on Friday at the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation office in The Walnut Building. Knapp was on active duty from March of 1986 to March of 1990. He then entered the reserves.
Walter Domanski, executive director of the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation, motions to former Staff Sgt. (E6) Dan Adams on Friday in their office in The Walnut Building. The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation hosted Operation Valentines, where several veterans were honored with a certificate, a medal and Valentine treats.
