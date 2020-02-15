You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
featured

Valentine's Day throughout the city

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Marley Cox reaches for a badge

Marley Cox reaches for a badge at the Flower Spectacular on Friday at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Marley told her friend that she really liked the human shape on the badge.

 Daffy Liu/Missourian
Lauren Williams hugs the unicorn

Lauren Williams hugs the unicorn Friday at the Columbia Public Library. A T. rex and a unicorn are visiting local Columbia nonprofits to spread love, free hugs and cheer. 

Two women, one dressed as a dinosaur and another as a unicorn, paraded through a crowd of children Friday in the lobby of the Columbia Public Library.

With a heart-shaped bag of candy in one hand and a sign advertising free hugs in the other, Jill Dudley and Carolyn Sullivan distributed treats and hugs to the crowd. 

Their stops at six nonprofit destinations were among the many ways love was spread around Columbia on Valentine's Day. 

From Valentines for Veterans to a Valentine's Day-themed photo shoot for pets, citizens of Columbia were able to show their affection for the community and each other. 

Dudley started her Valentine's Day tradition last year to brighten a day that can leave some feeling lonely.

"You just never know what people are going through," Dudley said. "You also never know how much seeing a giant T. rex or unicorn or other thing might really just brighten their day." 

Ivy Wallace, 1, holds the hand of the dressed-up dinosaur

Ivy Wallace, 1, holds the hand of the dressed-up dinosaur Friday at the Columbia Public Library. This was her first time touching a human-sized dinosaur. 

To reach more people this year, Dudley collaborated with New Chapter Coaching, an organization that helps support the work of nonprofits. 

Olivia Swanson, the organization's training and development coordinator, said Dudley aimed to reach out to Columbia's nonprofits this year. 

"That's our game plan for today, to kind of shine a light on different nonprofits in town," Swanson said.  

Dudley said she wanted to focus on bringing smiles to people who need it the most, including the people who work behind the scenes and make nonprofits possible. 

"They need to feel that cheer and that love," Dudley said. "It makes people smile."

On the opposite side of downtown, the United States Exercise Tiger Foundation wanted to show its appreciation for veterans by giving them a chance to share their experiences. 

Susan Haines, the foundation's national executive director, said the event allowed veterans to network and bond among each other.   

"It's a wonderful way for us to be able to reach out and to say, 'thank you' and show that extra appreciation," Haines said. 

The foundation also took the chance to recognize a veteran in the community. Jim Knapp received The American Warrior Achievement Medal for his deployment during Operation Desert Storm in 1990.  

Marley Cox gifts a handmade flower

Marley Cox, who is volunteering with the Columbia chapter of Medals4Mettle, gives a handmade flower and a certificate to Sharon Brinton at the Flower Spectacular on Friday at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Medals4Mettle is a public charity that awards medals to people fighting terminal illnesses.
Medals4Mettle holds a Flower Spectacular event

The Columbia chapter of Medals4Mettle holds a Flower Spectacular event Friday at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. John Korte and his family helped to make the flowers by using donated ribbons from marathons.
Nevaeh Weger holds the papers needed for making a card

Nevaeh Weger holds the papers needed for making a card Friday at the Columbia Public Library. Weger said she enjoyed the anti-Valentine's Day festivities a lot. 
Walter Domanski, executive director of the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation, motions

Walter Domanski, executive director of the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation, motions to former Staff Sgt. (E6) Dan Adams on Friday in their office in The Walnut Building. The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation hosted Operation Valentines, where several veterans were honored with a certificate, a medal and Valentine treats.
Jim Knapp receives the American Warrior Achievement Medal

Jim Knapp receives the American Warrior Achievement Medal from Walter Domanski, executive officer of the United State's Tiger Foundation, on Friday at the foundation's office in the Walnut Building. Knapp received the medal for his deployment during Operation Desert Storm in 1990 in Iraq. "I normally don't get dragged into these things, but it is a real honor," Knapp said. 
Former Army Sargent (E5) Jim Knapp wears the American Warrior Achievement Medal

Former Army Sgt. (E5) Jim Knapp wears the American Warrior Achievement Medal on Friday at the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation office in The Walnut Building. Knapp was on active duty from March of 1986 to March of 1990. He then entered the reserves. 
A T. rex and a unicorn give each other a hug

A T. rex and a unicorn give each other a hug Friday at the Columbia Public Library. They tried to attract attention to give out hugs. 
Nevaeh Weger, left, blindfolds Camden Morgan

Nevaeh Weger, left, blindfolds Camden Morgan on Friday at the Columbia Public Library. Morgan was preparing to hit a piñata. 
Camden Morgan destroys the piñata

Camden Morgan destroys the piñata Friday at the Columbia Public Library. Morgan didn't successfully hit the piñata when his eyes were blindfolded. 
William Keller breaks down the orange heart

William Keller breaks down the orange heart Friday at the Columbia Public Library. Keller said he wanted another pink one. 
Marley Cox organizes the flowers

Marley Cox organizes the flowers for the Flower Spectacular on Friday at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. Marley said that hugging patients is her favorite part of the event.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As managing editor, I work with the staff to put together a daily report that reflects what happens in the community, what people are talking about and what issues engage them. Email: abbottjm@missouri.edu; phone: 573-882-4164.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.