Veterans celebrated with Missouri Honor Flight

Frank Livingston smiles as friends and family of the Honor Flight veterans walk inside the Courtyard Marriott's event center on Monday in Columbia. Livingston saluted every veteran that returned from the trip as they walked into the building.
Hundreds gathered to welcome 95 veterans back from their Central Missouri Honor Flight on Monday evening at the Courtyard Marriott in Columbia. The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing veterans from all branches of the armed services an all-inclusive trip to Washington, D.C., While there, participants visit memorials and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.
The veterans were accompanied by “guardians," volunteers who help the veterans throughout the trip. The event began at 9:30 p.m. and lasted for just under an hour, concluding with a ceremony inside the Courtyard Marriott’s event center.