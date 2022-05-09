 Skip to main content
featured PHOTO GALLERY

Veterans celebrated with Missouri Honor Flight

Veterans celebrated with Missouri Honor Flight
An attendee holds a sign

An attendee holds a sign Monday in Columbia. Moments later, three charter buses full of U.S. veterans arrived from the airport to applause and cheers.

Hundreds gathered to welcome 95 veterans back from their Central Missouri Honor Flight on Monday evening at the Courtyard Marriott in Columbia. The Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing veterans from all branches of the armed services an all-inclusive trip to Washington, D.C., While there, participants visit memorials and pay tribute to those who lost their lives.

Attendees cheer while waving signs and flags

Attendees cheer while waving signs and flags Monday in Columbia. The event began at 9:30 p.m. and lasted just under an hour.
Paul Palmer salutes

Paul Palmer salutes Monday in Columbia. Palmer was one of just under 100 veterans who were honored throughout the evening.
Don Engelbrecht smiles before walking inside

Don Engelbrecht smiles before walking inside the Courtyard Marriott's event center on Monday in Columbia. The Honor Flight Network was founded in 2005.

The veterans were accompanied by “guardians," volunteers who help the veterans throughout the trip. The event began at 9:30 p.m. and lasted for just under an hour, concluding with a ceremony inside the Courtyard Marriott’s event center.

Frank Livingston smiles as friends and family of the Honor Flight veterans

Frank Livingston smiles as friends and family of the Honor Flight veterans walk inside the Courtyard Marriott's event center on Monday in Columbia. Livingston saluted every veteran that returned from the trip as they walked into the building.
