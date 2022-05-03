Visual History of Roe v. Wade

Plastic models of human fetuses are displayed while Rep. Lloyd Barbee testifies before the Assembly Judiciary Committee at during hearing on abortion bills on April 24, 1973 at the Capitol building in Madison, Wis. Barbee was chairman of the committee.
Thousands of pro-choice demonstrators gather in a massive March for Women's Lives rally organized by the National Organziation for Women (NOW) on April 5, 1992 in Washington, D.C. Some of the signs read, "Keep Abortion Legal," and "I Am the Face of Pro-Choice America."
Abortion-rights activist Karen Nicholls of Chicago, right, shields herself from anti-abortion leader Rev. Flip Benham, left, as Benham attempts to pray for Nicholls during a protest by the two groups on July 14, 2001, at a Wichita, Kan., abortion clinic. The protest kicked off the weeklong Summer of Mercy anti-abortion rally held by Benham’s group, Operation Save America.
President Ronald Reagan waves to members of the anti-abortion movement on Jan. 23, 1984 from the Truman Balcony at the White House. A “March for Life” demonstration was being held on the Ellipse, marking the 11th anniversary of legalized abortion.
Anti-abortion supporters rally on Jan. 22, 2016 outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., during the March for Life 2016, the annual rally held on the anniversary of the “Roe v Wade” decisions legalizing abortion.
A bloodied abortion rights protester is surrounded by Texas state troopers on July 13, 2013, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. The Texas Senate had just passed a bill to place new restrictions on abortion in the state.
John Savli III, second from right, is handcuffed by court officers at the end of day one of his trial, Feb. 5, 1996, in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. Salvi was on trial for the murders of two abortion clinic workers in December of 1994. Salvi’s parents John Salvi II and Anne Marie Salvi are seen at left. TOM LANDERS/The Associated Press
Decked out in "Thank you Mel" buttons, opponents of a bill which would have made certain types of late-term abortions murder, applaud during a veto ceremony on July 12, 1999, in the governor's office in Jefferson City, Mo.
A crowd of red-shirted anti-abortion activists gather on Sept. 15, 1999 outside the Capitol building in Jefferson City, Mo. They were rallying in a push for an override of a veto by Gov. Mel Carnahan. The bill at the center of the rally would have outlawed certain late-term abortions, known as partial-birth abortions.
President Barack Obama speaks at the Planned Parenthood National Conference on April 26, 2013 in Washington, D.C. Obama, who supports abortion rights, became the first sitting president to make an in-person address to Planned Parenthood and vowed to help fight against state abortion restrictions that he said are designed to "turn back the clock to policies more suited to the 1950s than the 21st century."
Opponents of an abortion bill walk in circles around supporters of the bill as a committee holds hearings on the bill on July 2, 2013 at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. After the legislative session ended that day, Gov. Rick Perry called lawmakers back for another special session with abortion on the top of the agenda.
Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building on April 26, 1989 in Washington, D.C. The pair were in attendance to listen to arguments in a Missouri abortion case. Months later, the high court ultimately upheld the Missouri law in the case, Webster v. Reproductive Health Service, making it illegal to use public officials or facilities for abortions.
Anti-abortion supporters cheer during a rally on March 20, 2018, outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. The Supreme Court was hearing arguments in a free speech fight over California's attempt to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers.
Leslie Rosas, 15, leaves the mobile health clinic with her one-month-old daughter Cielo Angela Carrizalez after their checkup at a mobile health clinic on April 11, 2006 in Garland, Texas. At that time, states with the nation's strictest abortion laws were also the hardest places to have and raise a child, especially for the poor, according to an analysis of federal data by The Associated Press.
A crowd of people gather Tuesday outside the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. It's unclear if the draft represents the court's final word on the matter.
A leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests the country's highest court could be poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, allowing individual states to more heavily regulate or even ban the procedure.
WHAT DOES ‘ROE V. WADE’ REFER TO?
Roe v. Wade is the name of the lawsuit that led to the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. The majority opinion found an absolute right to abortion during the first trimester of pregnancy.
WHAT DID THE COURT DECIDE IN 1973?
Justice Harry Blackmun delivered the opinion for the 7-2 majority, finding that it did indeed — although that protection had to be balanced against the government’s interests in protecting women’s health and “the potentiality of human life.” The conservative-leaning court said a woman’s decision to have an abortion during the first three months of her pregnancy must be left to her and her doctor.
HOW HAVE LATER DECISIONS ALTERED ABORTION RIGHTS IN AMERICA?
Blackmun was still on the court in 1992, when it heard Planned Parenthood v. Casey, a challenge to Pennsylvania abortion laws that included a 24-hour waiting period. The conservative-leaning court unexpectedly upheld the right to abortion —while also making it easier for states to impose regulations.
WHAT IS THIS NEW CASE THAT'S POISED TO TOPPLE ROE?
Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It challenges Mississippi’s ban on abortion after 15 weeks.
Upholding that ban would undermine both Roe and Casey, which allow states to regulate — but not ban — abortion up until the point of fetal viability, at roughly 24 weeks. The decision, per the draft, would likely result in a patchwork of abortion laws, with some states protecting abortion and others prohibiting it outright.
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
