Friday Night Sights | 9.09.2022

Wanting to Believe

A good football game runs you through the gamut of emotions. When your team is up, like in Helias's 42-point victory over Battle, the student section overflows with cheers of joy and excitement. When the game is tight, like Boonville's overtime nailbiter against Hallsville, the tension can grow thick through the entire stadium. But, no matter the score, the draw of the game brings students and fans back, time and time again.

Rock Bridge, Helias, Capital City, Southern Boone and Boonville prevailed in this week's match-ups; Jefferson City, Battle, Hickman and Hallsville weren't able to pull a win.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Senior Carter McCallister waves a flag from the stands

Senior Carter McCallister waves a flag from the stands on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. McCallister and students cheered on the Bruins in their victory against the Jefferson City Jays.
Capital City junior Sarina Litteken gets her face painted

Capital City junior Sarina Litteken gets her face painted on Friday at Capital City High School in Jefferson City. The face paint was in the colors of the U.S. flag and followed the theme of the game.
Senior Schuyler Phillips cheers

Senior Schuyler Phillips cheers as the Helias Crusaders score their final touchdown of the night on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Students maintained their enthusiasm throughout the entire game as the Crusaders held onto their lead through the second half.
Bill Schisler flips over hotdogs

Bill Schisler flips over hotdogs on the grill on Friday at Boonville High School in Ashland. Schisler is a part of the Hallsville Booster Club and he says he comes to games just because he enjoys grilling.
Capital City senior Malik Mordant laughs

Capital City senior Malik Mordant laughs with other students on Friday at Capital City High School in Jefferson City. “Cap City to the Super Bowl,” he said.
Mid-competition with his principal, Spencer Allen, Helias senior Miles Godbee claps during his push-up

Mid-competition with his principal, Spencer Allen, Helias senior Miles Godbee claps during his push-up to show off his strength with seniors David Hofherr, left, and Conner Mudd. The boys joined their principal every time their team scored a touchdown, and they did one push-up for every point their team had scored so far.
Iris Fewins, 9, and her sister Sawyer, 6, drink soda

Iris Fewins, 9, and her sister Sawyer, 6, drink soda in the Capital City High School fan section on Friday at Capital City High School in Jefferson City. Capital City won against Hickman 35-26.
Aunicka Dinwiddie, 5, watches Hallsville’s offense drive down the field

Aunicka Dinwiddie, 5, watches Hallsville’s offense drive down the field on Friday at Boonville High School in Boonville. “This is her first Hallsville game and she already wants to be a cheerleader so bad,” said Breanna Dinwiddie, Aunicka’s mom.
Hickman junior Simon Hammer listens to his coaches speak

Hickman junior Simon Hammer listens to his coaches speak after the game on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. Capital City defeated Hickman 35-26.
Southern Boone players and coaches watch fireworks

Southern Boone players and coaches watch fireworks following their win on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Southern Boone's next game is Friday, Sep. 16 in Boonville.

Photos by Clayton Steward, Austin Williams, Hannah Schuh, Lily Dozier, Marion Bordier and Nick Sheaffer.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Lucas Owens, Madi Winfield and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by Kelsey Rightnowar.

