Wanting to Believe

Senior Carter McCallister waves a flag from the stands on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. McCallister and students cheered on the Bruins in their victory against the Jefferson City Jays.
Mid-competition with his principal, Spencer Allen, Helias senior Miles Godbee claps during his push-up to show off his strength with seniors David Hofherr, left, and Conner Mudd. The boys joined their principal every time their team scored a touchdown, and they did one push-up for every point their team had scored so far.
Senior Schuyler Phillips cheers as the Helias Crusaders score their final touchdown of the night on Friday at Roy Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Students maintained their enthusiasm throughout the entire game as the Crusaders held onto their lead through the second half.
Bill Schisler flips over hotdogs on the grill on Friday at Boonville High School in Ashland. Schisler is a part of the Hallsville Booster Club and he says he comes to games just because he enjoys grilling.
Aunicka Dinwiddie, 5, watches Hallsville’s offense drive down the field on Friday at Boonville High School in Boonville. “This is her first Hallsville game and she already wants to be a cheerleader so bad,” said Breanna Dinwiddie, Aunicka’s mom.
A good football game runs you through the gamut of emotions. When your team is up, like in Helias's 42-point victory over Battle, the student section overflows with cheers of joy and excitement. When the game is tight, like Boonville's overtime nailbiter against Hallsville, the tension can grow thick through the entire stadium. But, no matter the score, the draw of the game brings students and fans back, time and time again.
Rock Bridge, Helias, Capital City, Southern Boone and Boonville prevailed in this week's match-ups; Jefferson City, Battle, Hickman and Hallsville weren't able to pull a win.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Clayton Steward, Austin Williams, Hannah Schuh, Lily Dozier, Marion Bordier and Nick Sheaffer.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Lucas Owens, Madi Winfield and Margo Wagner.
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Assistant director of photography (ADOP) at Vox Magazine. Previously ADOP, photo editor, staff photographer, reporter at the Columbia Missourian. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.