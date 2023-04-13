 Skip to main content
Warm weather brings Columbians outside

With a forecast of highs in the low 80s, Columbia residents ventured outside to enjoy the warm spring weather on Thursday. Rock climbers, park-goers and all other sorts were able to savor the newly green grass and budding trees before weekend temperatures fall back into the 40s.

Hal and Judie Laydon enjoy time in the sun

Hal and Judie Laydon enjoy time in the sun on Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Warmer temperatures will continue next week, after a brief dip into the high 40s on Sunday.
An ant crawls across a flower at Capen Park

An ant crawls across a flower on Thursday at Capen Park in Columbia. Ants and other insects rely on local flowers for their food needs.
Caleb Kramer gives slack to climbing partner Jake Sauer

Caleb Kramer gives slack to climbing partner Jake Sauer on Thursday at a bluff near McBaine. Sauer remarked on how hot the rocks were as he climbed onto the sun-baked cliff.
Spring flowers bloom at Stephens Lake Park

Spring flowers bloom Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The highest recorded temperature for April 13 was 88 degrees in 2006.
Blake Wojciechowski fishes at Vineyards Lake Park

Blake Wojciechowski fishes Thursday at Vineyards Lake Park in Columbia. Wojciechowski, a medical student at MU, was fishing with a group of fellow classmates.
Blossoms grow on the bank of a lake at Twin Lakes Recreation Area

Redbud blossoms bloom along the bank of a lake Thursday at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Columbia. Twin Lakes Park is home to a dog park alongside several hiking trails.
  • I am a photographer/videographer at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism. Reach me at: acbz7f@umsystem.edu

