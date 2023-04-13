Warm weather brings Columbians outside

With a forecast of highs in the low 80s, Columbia residents ventured outside to enjoy the warm spring weather on Thursday. Rock climbers, park-goers and all other sorts were able to savor the newly green grass and budding trees before weekend temperatures fall back into the 40s.
Hal and Judie Laydon enjoy time in the sun on Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. Warmer temperatures will continue next week, after a brief dip into the high 40s on Sunday.
Aidan Boyd/Missourian
An ant crawls across a flower on Thursday at Capen Park in Columbia. Ants and other insects rely on local flowers for their food needs.
Adam Runge/Missourian
Caleb Kramer gives slack to climbing partner Jake Sauer on Thursday at a bluff near McBaine. Sauer remarked on how hot the rocks were as he climbed onto the sun-baked cliff.
Nevin Dubinski/Missourian
Spring flowers bloom Thursday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The highest recorded temperature for April 13 was 88 degrees in 2006.
Aidan Boyd/Missourian
Blake Wojciechowski fishes Thursday at Vineyards Lake Park in Columbia. Wojciechowski, a medical student at MU, was fishing with a group of fellow classmates.
Nevin Dubinski/Missourian
Redbud blossoms bloom along the bank of a lake Thursday at Twin Lakes Recreation Area in Columbia. Twin Lakes Park is home to a dog park alongside several hiking trails.
Adam Runge/Missourian