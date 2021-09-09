The attacks that occurred Sept. 11, 2001, killed nearly 3,000 people. They sparked America’s longest war and caused ripple effects in U.S. security and foreign policy that we still live with today. Twenty years after the Twin Towers fell, we asked Columbia residents, “What does 9/11 mean to you, today?”
"I think 9/11 means the birth of an era in which we now believe not what we see, but what we know in our hearts."
— KeFe
"It was just such a tragic event that occurred in America, that ripples through 20 years later. Even though there's been a pandemic and there's been lots of other tragedies, thats really been one that's stuck out in everyone's memory."
— Lucy Valeski
"It brought America together, showed that all people and everyone's lives have the same value and brought a sense of nationalism that made us grateful for each other."
— Caden Todor
“9/11 means a lot to me. My father was a firefighter.”