When It Rains, It Pours

Battle wide receivers Marcus Johnson, right, and Grant Hughes laugh during pre-game warmups on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Battle defeated Capital City high school 34-14 in the Class 5 District 4 quarter finals last week.
Blair Oaks coach Andrew Terpstra talks to the defensive line during the game against North Callaway on Friday at the Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Terpstra coaches both the defensive line and special teams.
Blair Oaks fans watch the rainy fourth quarter from the stands in the post season matchup against North Callaway on Friday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. The stands emptied out after rain began at the start of the third quarter.
Rock Bridge linebacker Aughust Pfitzinger, left, and wide receiver Jack Bower, right, jump in celebration after officially beating Hazelwood Central on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge moves on to the Class 6 District 2 Championship against DeSmet next week.
Rock Bridge defensive players huddle together underneath a tarp to stay out of the rain and watch a film on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins defense forced turnovers all night to help lead their team to victory.
Battle High School players stretch before their game on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo. Battle defeated Capital City 34-14 the week before to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.
PAL Football president Scott White picks up trash after the crowds left Ray Hentges Stadium on Friday in Jefferson City. White is usually accompanied by 5th-8th grade volunteers from PAL Football, but none came to the game that night.
LEFT: Helias Catholic tight end Trey Bexten, left, and wide receiver Grant Moreland open the locker room doors on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. With the win, Helias Catholic will host Timberland High School in the Class 5 District 4 championship game. RIGHT: Battle freshman Kendle Wilkerson leans inside of the locker room before the game on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo. Battle fell to Helias 45-14.
LEFT: Kate Cassady/Missourian; RIGHT: Owen Ziliak/Missourian
The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias take an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crush North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlast Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge move on to the District Championship Hazelwood Central 28-6.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Owen Ziliak, Kate Cassady, Molly Miller, Nick Sheaffer and Lucy Valeski.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.