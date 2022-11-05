 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 11.04.2022

When It Rains, It Pours

The playoffs raged on despite the treacherous downpour on Friday night. Some schools were able to keep their championship hopes alive while others felt the showers of defeat. Teams look to survive and advance as the playoffs move on to the district championships. Helias take an overwhelming win over Battle 45-14. Blair Oaks crush North Callaway 71-14. Jefferson City outlast Kirksville 43-21. Rock Bridge move on to the District Championship Hazelwood Central 28-6.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Battle wide receivers Marcus Johnson, right, and Grant Hughes laugh during pre-game warmups

Battle wide receivers Marcus Johnson, right, and Grant Hughes laugh during pre-game warmups on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Battle defeated Capital City high school 34-14 in the Class 5 District 4 quarter finals last week.
Helias Catholic fans watch the game from above

Helias Catholic fans watch the game from above on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias Catholic’s record stands at 9-2.
diptych.jpg

LEFT: Helias Catholic tight end Trey Bexten, left, and wide receiver Grant Moreland open the locker room doors on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. With the win, Helias Catholic will host Timberland High School in the Class 5 District 4 championship game. RIGHT: Battle freshman Kendle Wilkerson leans inside of the locker room before the game on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo. Battle fell to Helias 45-14.
Battle High School players stretch before their game

Battle High School players stretch before their game on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City, Mo. Battle defeated Capital City 34-14 the week before to advance to the Class 5 District 4 semifinals.
Jennifer Rhone cheers after a Battle high school touchdown

Jennifer Rhone cheers after a Battle high school touchdown on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. “I have hope,” said Rhone before halftime.
Blair Oaks fans watch the rainy fourth quarter

Blair Oaks fans watch the rainy fourth quarter from the stands in the post season matchup against North Callaway on Friday at Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. The stands emptied out after rain began at the start of the third quarter.
Rock Bridge defensive players huddle together

Rock Bridge defensive players huddle together underneath a tarp to stay out of the rain and watch a film on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins defense forced turnovers all night to help lead their team to victory.
Helias Catholic players stretch and chat

Helias Catholic players stretch and chat before the start of the second half on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias was winning 28-14 going in to the second half.
Blair Oaks coach Andrew Terpstra talks to the defensive line

Blair Oaks coach Andrew Terpstra talks to the defensive line during the game against North Callaway on Friday at the Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Terpstra coaches both the defensive line and special teams.
Rock Bridge linebacker Aughust Pfitzinger, left, and wide receiver Jack Bower, right, jump in celebration

Rock Bridge linebacker Aughust Pfitzinger, left, and wide receiver Jack Bower, right, jump in celebration after officially beating Hazelwood Central on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge moves on to the Class 6 District 2 Championship against DeSmet next week.
Jefferson City raise their helmets during their final huddle

Jefferson City raise their helmets during their final huddle on Friday at Adkins Stadium in Jefferson City. The Jays will face Hannibal in the District Championship on Friday, Nov. 11.
PAL Football president Scott White picks up trash

PAL Football president Scott White picks up trash after the crowds left Ray Hentges Stadium on Friday in Jefferson City. White is usually accompanied by 5th-8th grade volunteers from PAL Football, but none came to the game that night.

Photos by Owen Ziliak, Kate Cassady, Molly Miller, Nick Sheaffer and Lucy Valeski.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp, Lucas Owens and Margo Wagner.

Cover photo by Owen Ziliak.

