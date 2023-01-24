 Skip to main content
Wind Ensemble performs with University Singers

R. Paul Crabb leads the University Singers

R. Paul Crabb, the MU’s director of Choral Activities, leads the University Singers through their performance on Monday in Columbia. The University Singers sang in a concert with the Wind Ensemble to promote the 85th Annual In-Service Workshop/Conference that will take place this Thursday and Friday.

The University of Missouri Wind Ensemble performed with MU’s University Singers to promote the Missouri Music Educators Association’s 85th Annual In-Service Workshop/Conference.

This concert was last performed in 2019 as groups are only eligible to perform every four years. Audience members are shown a preview of performances that will happen at the event this Thursday and Friday. The Wind Ensemble’s performance will be held Thursday and the MU’s University Singers will perform on Friday.

Amanda GreenBacker-Mitchell laughs with Zack Nenaber

Amanda GreenBacker-Mitchell, left, laughs with Zack Nenaber before performing with the University Singers on Monday at Battle High School in Columbia. “This is a special group of people,” GreenBacker-Mitchell said.
