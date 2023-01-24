Wind Ensemble performs with University Singers

Amanda GreenBacker-Mitchell, left, laughs with Zack Nenaber before performing with the University Singers on Monday at Battle High School in Columbia. “This is a special group of people,” GreenBacker-Mitchell said.
R. Paul Crabb, the MU’s director of Choral Activities, leads the University Singers through their performance on Monday in Columbia. The University Singers sang in a concert with the Wind Ensemble to promote the 85th Annual In-Service Workshop/Conference that will take place this Thursday and Friday.
The University of Missouri Wind Ensemble performed with MU’s University Singers to promote the Missouri Music Educators Association’s 85th Annual In-Service Workshop/Conference.
This concert was last performed in 2019 as groups are only eligible to perform every four years. Audience members are shown a preview of performances that will happen at the event this Thursday and Friday. The Wind Ensemble’s performance will be held Thursday and the MU’s University Singers will perform on Friday.