Young entrepreneur expresses love for kicks with shoe cleaning business

Blake Brown starts his restoration process by taking a before picture of a customer’s Air Jordan 11s on April 28 at his apartment in downtown Columbia. “Word of mouth referrals is how people usually hear about my services and then use social media to contact me,” Brown said.
Blake Brown scrubs a pair of Air Jordan 11s on April 28 at his apartment in downtown Columbia. “I want to continue this as a side business after I graduate from Mizzou, since most of my clientele are back in Chicago,” Brown said. Brown plans to have a storefront in Chicago in the future.
Blake Brown's shoe collection sits stacked in his closet before being resold April 28 at his apartment in downtown Columbia. In addition to shoe restorations, BTB Kicks works with clients to create customs and resells exclusive sneaker designs.
Blake Brown packages up a pair of cleaned shoes to return to a customer April 28 at his apartment in downtown Columbia. “In high school, I started cleaning people’s shoes overnight and bringing them back to school the next day," Brown said. "Over time, more and more people started coming to me with their dirty shoes, so that’s how it turned into a business."
Blake Brown places a 900-watt bulb inside of his shoe "icebox" on April 28 at his apartment in downtown Columbia. Brown uses chemical paint on the shoes before wrapping them in plastic wrap and putting them in the icebox to deoxidize and return them to their original color, he said. “Nobody was ever teaching me how to clean shoes, I was looking up videos and practicing on my own," Brown said. "Being a sneaker head, I pretty much had every type of sneaker to practice on.”
Blake Brown, an entrepreneur and MU junior, runs BTB Kicks, a shoe restoration business, out of this apartment in downtown Columbia. He started his business five years ago at the age of 16.
In the future, Brown plans to open up a storefront back home in Chicago.