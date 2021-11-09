Pickett, DeGray III stand out in MU's uncomfortable win over CMU

Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin has been singing praise about Javon Pickett all offseason. Given his performance in the dicey 78-68 win over Central Michigan in the Tigers’ season opener Tuesday, that praise seems to have been well placed.
The lone senior in the team put on a show, taking centerstage on Norm Stewart Court with 13 points in the first half. He finished with 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“I thought Javon set an aggressive tone,” Martin said. “I thought Javon was great. His leadership was great, but it’s been that way since June.”
But Pickett wasn’t a solo act — not by a longshot.
In his Missouri debut, UMass transfer Ronnie DeGray III was a worthy sideshow for Pickett, occasionally out-performing the main act. DeGray finished with 13 points, one assist and a career-high 12 rebounds.
DeGray did not start the game, but his performance may have given Martin some things to think about ahead of the Kansas City game Monday.
“I just try to do everything to help our team win,” DeGray said. “That’s rebounding, scoring. ... My teammates trust me; I trust them to go out there (and) provide a spark off the bench.”
Fellow transfers Amari Davis and Jarron “Boogie” Coleman also had strong performances, scoring 14 points each.
“Just shoot the good looks,” Coleman said. “Not trying to hit home runs. ... Just shooting great shots.”
It wasn’t all a perfect show for Missouri though.
The Tigers started slow in both halves, perhaps showing some of the inevitable growing pains that accompany a nearly entirely new roster.
The first half started slow but ended promisingly. The Tigers looked disjointed and unfamiliar at first, before finishing the period with a 45-29 lead, which could have led one to believe the game was out of reach.
But, as was the story many times last season, Missouri struggled in the second half and nearly threw the game away.
The Chippewas went out on a 9-0 run early in the second half, eventually getting the score as close as four points before a bug put-back from Kobe Brown killed the game.
“I thought what happened (was) we got comfortable with the lead,” Martin said. “They made plays, it became a ballgame.”
Jordan Wilmore, who has been the subject of much talk in the offseason, struggled offensively, scoring two points and grabbing no rebounds in 13 minutes of play, though he did play well defensively and controlled Missouri’s defensive key.
“Outside of him missing those layups around the rim, I thought he did some good things,” Martin said. “You’re talking about a guy (who) didn’t play a lot of meaningful minutes last year, so now he’s in the mix of things as a starter — that’s a major adjustment at this level.”
Freshmen Anton Brookshire and Sean Durugordon also struggled, with Durugordon’s first-half free throw the only point between the two, though there were flashes of potential for both.
Of the freshmen who played, Yaya Keita stood out with six points and three rebounds.
“He settled in the second half,” Martin said.
Missouri was without Trevon Brazile and Kaleb Brown because of non-COVID health problems, while DaJuan Gordon was out because of NCAA protocols, which meant Missouri only had nine players dress for the game.
“You have to make the adjustments,” Martin said, “but, again, no excuse, and I thought our guys stepped up.”