Priya Suresh Kambli narrates immigration and identity through art

Artist Priya Suresh Kambli gave a lecture on her artwork and presented her series “Buttons for Eyes” on Wednesday at MU. After the lecture, people visited the exhibited series at George Caleb Bingham Gallery and continued conversation with the artist.

Her series, “Buttons for Eyes,” combines photographs and mixed media elements to reflect on migration and identity topics. Kambli calls for a broader debate on these subjects after anti-immigrant rhetoric has become prevalent and has changed the context in which migrants’ voices are heard.

Kambli was born in Mumbai, India, and moved to the United States at the age of 18. She works as a professor in the art department at Truman State University in Kirksville.

The exhibition in the gallery will be open until February 3.

Priya Suresh Kambli gives lecture

Priya Kambli gives a lecture on her art series “Buttons for Eyes” on Wednesday at the MU campus. “It’s fantastic to be here, be able to share these conversations,” Kambli said. “It is fascinating to be in a classroom where things are happening, minds have been made.”
People listen to Priya Kambli’s lecture

People listen to Priya Kambli’s lecture on her artwork Wednesday at the MU campus. After the lecture, people gathered to visit Kambli’s new exhibition at George Caleb Bingham Gallery.
Farëna Saburi takes notes

Graduate student Farëna Saburi takes notes during Priya Kambli’s lecture on Wednesday at the MU campus. Kambli’s artwork explores topics such as loss, migration and identity.
Priya Suresh Kambli and student Farëna Saburi converse

Artist Priya Kambli, left, and graduate student Farëna Saburi converse after her lecture on Wednesday at George Caleb Bingham Gallery in Columbia. “As an immigrant, all I can think about, it’s nice to see someone else so close to the things I am working on and thinking about, as a story, as a person, the actual living flesh of someone,” Saburi said. “Not just the label 'immigrant.'”
Tristan Sheldon walks through gallery

MU senior Tristan Sheldon walks through Priya Kambli’s gallery on Wednesday at George Caleb Bingham Gallery in Columbia. “I really appreciate that the pieces are sculptural, but the way the photographs are captured really adds to color, the texture and the lightening,” Sheldon said. “I really feel like it is an interesting combination.”

