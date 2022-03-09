Protesters rally for peace in Ukraine

Vladimir McMillin looks through the flags and poster during the peaceful protest against the war in Ukraine on Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and Providence in Columbia. “We are against war and aggression,” McMillin said. “Putin is an aggressor.”
Kazimir Pushechnikov wears yellow and blue stripes in a pony tail during the protest against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine on Wednesday. “It should not happen to Ukraine and any other country,” Pushechnikov said.
Olena Roznblat holds a poster “STOP PUTLER” in a rally against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine on Wednesday. Roznblat’s parents, two brothers and other relatives live in Ukraine. She said she does not believe Russian President Vladimir Putin will stop with Ukraine, but that he will move farther into Europe. “It is horrible,” Roznblat said.
Larissa McMillin stands in a small crowd during the protest against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine on Wednesday. McMillin was born in Russia, but she is against the war and came to support people in Ukraine. Around 35 people participated in the protest.
Mark Haim, director of Mid-Misouri Peaceworks, holds posters and flags to protest war in Ukraine on Wednesday. “All situations, and particularly the crisis we’re facing in Ukraine, is an important reminder that what’s going on now is unacceptable, and we need to really redouble our efforts for peace,” Haim said.
Pavlo Khodakivskyi, left, and his father Ivan Khodakivskyi hold the Ukrainian flag and a poster during the peaceful protest on Wednesday. They moved from Ukraine to the States more than a year ago, but most of their relatives live in Ukraine.
Around 30-35 people carrying Ukraine flags, yellow and blue symbols and posters gathered for a peaceful protest against Russia’s invasion in Ukraine on Wednesday afternoon at the intersection of Broadway and Providence in Columbia. Most of the protesters have relatives in Ukraine or close ties with the country and came to raise awareness of the situation in Ukraine and express their support for Ukrainians. Some passing cars honked in solidarity.
Viktoriia Muehlman, with her American husband, moved to the U.S. in 2014 and lived in Columbia for three years. Before the invasion started, they visited relatives in Ukraine but came home after President Joe Biden urged Americans to leave Ukraine.
“We didn’t get a chance to say a proper goodbye,” Mehlman said. “The first thing we do when we wake up, we check the news make sure that they’re (relatives) still online, available.”
Mehlman says that there is always a feeling of guilt that they are living safe while people are driving around like nothing is happening.
“You feel kinda guilty that you were able to escape,” Mehlman said. “But at the same time, we have a baby; we had to take care of the baby.”
Mid-Missouri Peaceworks holds a rally every Wednesday. A smaller group also gathers for the protest every day.