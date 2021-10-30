You are the owner of this article.
Raining on Vanderbilt's parade: Missouri beats Vanderbilt in first SEC win

  • 1 min to read
Missouri and Vanderbilt battled in the rain Saturday in Nashville, Tenn. 

The Tigers scored 10 points in the first quarter with a field goal by Harrison Mevis and a touchdown by Tyler Badie. The Commodores fought back to get the lead in the second quarter. 

The first half ended with a 45-yard pass from Connor Bazelak to Keke Chism to put Missouri in the lead. Tyler Macon stepped in as quarterback after Bazelak was injured in the fourth quarter. Macon ran two yards for a touchdown.

The Commodores couldn't catch up to the Tigers. Missouri beat Vanderbilt 37-28. The Tigers will travel to Athens, Georgia, to play Georgia on Saturday.

Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball

Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Tauskie Dove, left, and Tyson Russell fight for the ball

Tauskie Dove, left, and Tyson Russell fight for the ball Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
From left, Barrett Banister, Keke Chism and JJ Hester celebrate after Chism scores a touchdown

From left, Barrett Banister, Keke Chism and JJ Hester celebrate after Chism scores a touchdown Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Fans cheer in the rain

Fans cheer in the rain Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Mike Wright prepares to throw the ball

Mike Wright prepares to throw the ball Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Jaylon Carlies tackles Patrick Smith

Jaylon Carlies tackles Patrick Smith on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Cam Johnson waits for the ball to fall

Cam Johnson waits for the ball to fall Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Missouri stands on the field

Missouri stands on the field Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Daniel Parker, Jr. watches the play

Daniel Parker, Jr. watches the play Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Tyler Badie runs with the ball

Tyler Badie runs with the ball Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
Luke Griffin lifts Tyler Badie

Luke Griffin lifts Tyler Badie on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.
