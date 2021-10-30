Raining on Vanderbilt's parade: Missouri beats Vanderbilt in first SEC win

Missouri and Vanderbilt battled in the rain Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.
The Tigers scored 10 points in the first quarter with a field goal by Harrison Mevis and a touchdown by Tyler Badie. The Commodores fought back to get the lead in the second quarter.
The first half ended with a 45-yard pass from Connor Bazelak to Keke Chism to put Missouri in the lead. Tyler Macon stepped in as quarterback after Bazelak was injured in the fourth quarter. Macon ran two yards for a touchdown.
The Commodores couldn't catch up to the Tigers. Missouri beat Vanderbilt 37-28. The Tigers will travel to Athens, Georgia, to play Georgia on Saturday.