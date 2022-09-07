Removal of Parker, Noyes and the Old Student Health buildings create new perspectives

With the removal of Noyes Hall that was across the sidewalk from Lafferre Hall, MU students now have a view of trees as they study in the Engineering Library, Wednesday in Columbia. Noyes Hall is one of eight university buildings being demolished within the next 15 months.
Will Murphy, a sophomore, studies chemical engineering in Lafferre Hall’s Engineering Library while the trio of buildings, Noyes, Parker and the Old Student Heath, are demolished on Wednesday in Columbia. This is part of the university's plan to demolish eight buildings as the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
The Old Student Health building and Parker and Noyes halls, constructed between 1889 and 1936, are currently being demolished. The trio formed a concentration of health and medical services and education. Noyes Hall was an addition to the Parker Memorial Hospital, and the Old Student health building housed a pharmacy. According to the university's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan, the removals will save nearly $100 million in operating costs, repairs, and maintenance.
The removals are creating some new spaces. In neighboring Lafferree Hall, the picture windows in the Engineering Library now frame a new scene.