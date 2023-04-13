 Skip to main content
Retirement celebration held for chair of Boone County Children's Services Board of Directors

Friends, family and colleagues gathered to celebrate Les Wagner’s retirement on Thursday at the Boone County Family Resources office in Columbia.

Wagner has served the community since 1974, when he started as a deputy juvenile officer. He would later go on to work as the executive director of Boone County Family Resources where he would help expand the agency’s reach from eight clients to more than 1,800 clients annually, employing more than 120 staff members, and creating partnerships with more than 200 community service providers and professionals in Boone County in his 35-year tenure. He then became the executive director of the Missouri Association of County Developmental Disabilities Services in 2012 and joined the Boone County Children’s Services Board in 2013 where he was elected chairman of the board of directors continually until his retirement.

Multiple party attendees expressed gratitude for all that Wagner has done in his years of service, including Laura Cravens, current executive director at BCFR. “Les’ influence just goes on and on,” Cravens said.

  • Anna Griffin is a visual journalist based in Columbia, Mo pursuing a Photojournalism major and Business minor. She can be reached by email at avg3tw@umsystem.edu

