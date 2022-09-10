Rose Music Hall hosts MO Jazz Music Festival

Will West scans the MO Jazz Music Festival program on Saturday at Rose Music Hall in Columbia. “I hope we don’t lose the great American asset of jazz,” West said. ”As Americans, we often take jazz for granted.”
Tim Knight, left, and Mary Dillon take photos of the band and stage arrangement on Saturday at Rose Music Hall. “We’re just here to experience jazz, and we took a photo to remember the experience,” Knight said.
The Jazz Forward Initiative hosted the 2022 MO Jazz Music Festival on Saturday at Rose Music Hall. Performances were scheduled for the festival from the Columbia Jazz Orchestra, Megan Birdsall, Good 4 The Soul, the Tom Andes Quartet and Ghost-Note. The We Always Swing Jazz Series and radio station KOPN were among various sponsors of the event, which was free to the public. The festival was previously held in Jefferson City from 1992 to 2017 before its move to Columbia in 2018. The festival aims to expose people to jazz and to have outreach with local radio stations.