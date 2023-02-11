 Skip to main content
Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts trout fishing class

Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts trout fishing class

Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a trout fishing class Thursday, Feb. 9 at McKay Park in Jefferson City, Mo. Austin Lambert, a Runge Conservation Nature Center employee, led the event. “We do this to get people exposed to trout fishing,” Lambert said.

Although a gloomy drizzle dampened the excitement of the day, Lambert said “there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad choices in clothing.” The rain faded and the sun came out just in time for more fish to be caught.

“They’re here and they need to be caught,” Lambert said commenting on the event. The trout were raised in a hatchery and released to the lake in November. Since then, the trout have grown in population, meaning fishermen were needed to curtail the numbers.

Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts events weekly from hikes to bear-themed art workshops.

Fisherman Ron Otto holds a trout

Fisherman Ron Otto holds a trout after catching it on Thursday at McKay Park in Jefferson City. Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a trout fishing class at the park.
Ayson holds his newly caught trout

Ayson, 7, holds his newly caught trout on a gloomy morning Thursday at McKay Park in Jefferson City. Eleven people came out to McKay Park to partake in the event.
A trout dangles prior to being cleaned

A trout dangles prior to being cleaned on Thursday at McKay Park in Jefferson City. McKay Park’s lake is stocked with trout in November.
Austin Lambert gut and gills a fish

Austin Lambert guts and gills a fish on Thursday at McKay Park in Jefferson City. Catch and keep season for trout began Feb. 1, so Lambert and Runge Conservation Nature Center held a trout fishing and gutting class.
