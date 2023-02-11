Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts trout fishing class

Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a trout fishing class Thursday, Feb. 9 at McKay Park in Jefferson City, Mo. Austin Lambert, a Runge Conservation Nature Center employee, led the event. “We do this to get people exposed to trout fishing,” Lambert said.
Although a gloomy drizzle dampened the excitement of the day, Lambert said “there’s no such thing as bad weather, just bad choices in clothing.” The rain faded and the sun came out just in time for more fish to be caught.
“They’re here and they need to be caught,” Lambert said commenting on the event. The trout were raised in a hatchery and released to the lake in November. Since then, the trout have grown in population, meaning fishermen were needed to curtail the numbers.
Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts events weekly from hikes to bear-themed art workshops.