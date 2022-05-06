 Skip to main content
Senior Sendoff and Step Show

Seniors gather at Francis Quadrangle to participate in Senior Sendoff on Friday in Columbia. Senior Sendoff is an MU tradition that honors the up-and-coming graduates by having them run through the columns and out into the world. Then, there was a step dance competition outside of Plaza 900. Step is a form of dance that incorporates different parts of the body to make sound. National Pan-Hellenic Council have popularized it, as many African American fraternities and sororities have organized synchronized group routines and performed in competitions called step shows.

Members of the MU chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Epsilon Delta, stand in formation

Members of the MU chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Epsilon Delta, stand in formation Friday outside of Plaza 900 in Columbia. Epsilon Delta was one several black Panhellenic organizations taking part in the step competition put on by The National Panhellenic Council.
Senior students receive complementary Logboat beers and caramel-corn

Senior students receive complementary Logboat beers and caramel corn Friday at Traditions Plaza in Columbia. The cans were custom-made for all the senior.
Zeta Phi Beta dances in front of an audience

Zeta Phi Beta dances in front of an audience Friday outside of Plaza 900 in Columbia. Step dancing is a form of percussive dance that is practiced by African American fraternities and sororities.
Truman the Tiger stands among seniors

Truman the Tiger stands among seniors Friday at Conley Ave in Columbia. This year’s senior sendoff was one of the first to be held in person without masks since COVID-19.
Members of Epsilon Delta perform a step dance

Members of Epsilon Delta perform a step dance Friday outside of Plaza 900. The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a coalition of the nine largest African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities.
Seniors, after finally running through the columns, converse

Seniors, after finally running through the columns, converse while waiting for their complementary beer and popcorn Friday at Traditions Plaza in Columbia. Students had to bring their drink tickets from registration in order to get a beer.
An audience gathers to watch on Zeta Phi Beta

An audience gathers to watch on Zeta Phi Beta on Friday outside of Plaza 900 in Columbia. Zeta Phi Beta is an African American sorority founded in 1920. Step dancing involves used the participants body to produce sounds through footsteps, spoken word, and hand claps.
  • George Frey is a junior photojournalism student, minoring in East Asian studies.

