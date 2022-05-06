Senior Sendoff and Step Show

Seniors gather to grab drinks after running through the columns as part of the annual Senior Sendoff event Friday at Conley Ave in Columbia. Free beer and popcorn was provided as a final graduation present, courtesy of the university.
Seniors, after finally running through the columns, converse while waiting for their complementary beer and popcorn Friday at Traditions Plaza in Columbia. Students had to bring their drink tickets from registration in order to get a beer.
Members of the MU chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Epsilon Delta, stand in formation Friday outside of Plaza 900 in Columbia. Epsilon Delta was one several black Panhellenic organizations taking part in the step competition put on by The National Panhellenic Council.
An audience gathers to watch on Zeta Phi Beta on Friday outside of Plaza 900 in Columbia. Zeta Phi Beta is an African American sorority founded in 1920. Step dancing involves used the participants body to produce sounds through footsteps, spoken word, and hand claps.
Members of Epsilon Delta perform a step dance Friday outside of Plaza 900. The National Pan-Hellenic Council is a coalition of the nine largest African American Greek-letter fraternities and sororities.
Seniors gather at Francis Quadrangle to participate in Senior Sendoff on Friday in Columbia. Senior Sendoff is an MU tradition that honors the up-and-coming graduates by having them run through the columns and out into the world. Then, there was a step dance competition outside of Plaza 900. Step is a form of dance that incorporates different parts of the body to make sound. National Pan-Hellenic Council have popularized it, as many African American fraternities and sororities have organized synchronized group routines and performed in competitions called step shows.