Small but mighty

Worth County seniors Jackson Runde, left, and Aydan Gladstone, right, tackle Drexel junior Jacob Coffey during the 8-Man Championship on Thursday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Bobcats defeated the Tigers 48-42.
Worthy County senior Aydan Gladstone prepares to throw the ball during the first quarter of the game on Thursday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Tigers received second place in the 8-Man State Championships.
The Drexel Bobcats’ spirit coach, Lindsay Douglas sits watching the Bobcats play the Worth County Tigers in the 8-Man MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl on Thursday at Faurot Field in Columbia. “Drexel has been to the state finals in ’73/’74 where they got second, but has never won,” spirit coach Melissa Busch said. “So this is school history in the making right here. These guys could be legends and we can’t think of any better place to be than cheering them on.”
From left, Brentley Troutwine, 4, and Maddyx Claypool, 4, cheer on the Worth County Tigers after scoring a touchdown in the 8-Man MSHSAA Show-Me Bowl on Thursday in Columbia. Troutwine and Claypool ran around the stands throughout the game.
History was made as teams came to Columbia to fight for the ultimate win of the season. Drexel faced Worth County in the 8-Man State Championship on Thursday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Drexel Bobcats beat the Worth County Tigers 48-42 to bring home their program's first football state championship.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Sights from State‘ — the magic and wonder of high school football.
Photos by Lucy Valeski and Yasmeen Saadi.
Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez and Margo Wagner.