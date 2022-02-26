 Skip to main content
Stars and strikes: Nclusion Plus hosts drag bowling event

LGBTQIA+ organization Nclusion Plus hosted a Drag Lanes event where participants bowled with drag stars and watched them perform at the end of the night on Friday in Columbia.

Half of Nclusion Plus’s events like this one are family-friendly to provide a safe and welcoming environment for youths to be themselves, according to director Anthony Plogger.

“This is their space,” Plogger said.

The night was also an emotional one for drag star Amanda Lay, who was participating in the event for the sixth and final time. Her last show will be April 11.

Husband and wife, Melanie and Mike Carraher, cheer.

Husband and wife Melanie and Mike Carraher cheer for their Drag Lanes “captain” Bella Rose after she bowled a spare on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. The three drag entertainers at the event rotated between their teams’ lanes, with the highest-scoring teams winning prizes at the end of the night.
Adrian Perez, left, puts dollar bill tips into drag entertainer.

Adrian Perez, left, puts dollar bill tips into drag entertainer Stephanie Six Trombones’ leotard during her performance Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. This was Perez’s first time bowling in six years due to working as a traveling nurse. “This has been the one time I get to breathe and just be myself,” Perez said. “I work five days a week, but I’m outgoing, I’m fun! I like to go do random things.”
Matthew Wilson, Melanie Carraher and Mike Carraher take a selfie.

Matthew Wilson, Melanie Carraher and Mike Carraher take a selfie with drag entertainer Bella Rose, on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes in Columbia. The Carrahers brought Wilson, who had never been to a drag event like this — “except for Miami,” the friends joked — to celebrate his 27th birthday the next day.
Drag entertainers Bella Rose, left, and Stephanie Six Trombones, center, wait for their turn to bowl

Drag entertainers Bella Rose, left, and Stephanie Six Trombones, center, wait for their turns to bowl on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. The next Drag Lanes event is scheduled for April 29 and, according to director Anthony Plogger, is “just a sample” of NClusionPlus’s 50% family-friendly events that work with more than 200 performers.
Drag entertainer Amanda Lay, right, takes a tip.

Drag entertainer Amanda Lay, right, takes a tip from NClusionPlus director Anthony Plogger on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes in Columbia. Lay joked throughout the night about how her outfit cost over $1,000, with more than $800 of that being her breast plate.
Drag entertainer Amanda Lay performs her drag routine.

Drag entertainer Amanda Lay performs her drag routine to “Take Me To Church” by Hozier on Friday at AMF Town & Country Lanes. Lay is a semi-professional bowler who helped get the recurring event started, but she is moving to Oregon in the next month. She closed out her last Drag Lanes show with a message encouraging her peers to be themselves. “People always ask me why I need to make everything so political,” she said. “Every time I put on this makeup, every time I put on these lashes, I am a walking political statement.”
