Stephens College Equestrian program has finals week in the stables

Barn foreman Shelby Baxley, right, holds Tigger the horse while Sara Hoerich puts polo wraps on before she heads to the riding area for her final exam at the Stephens College equestrian program on Wednesday in Columbia. In her role at Stephens, Baxley manages the care of the horses and serves as a guide to the students on caring for the horses.
Slick the horse stands still as he gets groomed in his stall at the Stephens College Equestrian Center on Wednesday in Columbia. Slick is one of two horses that owner Shannon Riley has brought with her to the program.
Bridles line the tack room in the hunter barn at the Stephens College Equestrian Center on Wednesday in Columbia. In addition to all the horses, there is one cat, Puma, that has lived here for fifteen years.
Sara Hoerich, left, and Haylee Bohn grab their tack to saddle up for the hunt seat riding finals at the Stephens College Equestrian program on Wednesday in Columbia. Hoerich is a former photojournalist for the United States Air Force who decided to pursue her passion of working with horses when she got out.
TOP: Barn foreman, Shelby Baxley, stands at the gate to one of the paddocks where horses spend time outside at the Stephens College Equestrian Center on Wednesday in Columbia.
Shelby Baxley meets students at the stables, not the library, during finals week because the Stephens College Equestrian program has its final exams on horseback.
Baxley, a barn foreman who manages the groundskeepers and the care of horses, serves as a guide for the students in the program on horse care. “I am a nurturer at heart,” she said.
Baxley is new to the job, starting as the barn foreman this summer. Previously, she was working at a horse breeding farm. Before that, she was on one of the traveling teams for the Budweiser Clydesdales.
Baxley is a graduate of the equestrian program at Stephens and was happy to return to the program in this capacity.