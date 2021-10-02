Tennessee tramples Missouri in 62-24 loss

For the third year in a row, Missouri failed to top Tennessee.
The visitors got off to a quick start, scoring three minutes into the game. Tennessee scored 38 more points in the first half. The Volunteers' Tiyon Evans scored 18 of those.
Missouri's Tyler Badie scored a touchdown in the second quarter. With this play, Badie became the first player in Missouri program history to record 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards.
Even with this, Tennessee couldn't be stopped. The Volunteers beat the Tigers 62-24.
Missouri will play its homecoming game against North Texas at 3 p.m. Oct. 9.