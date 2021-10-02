You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Tennessee tramples Missouri in 62-24 loss

  • 1 min to read
Tennessee tramples Missouri in 62-24 loss

For the third year in a row, Missouri failed to top Tennessee. 

The visitors got off to a quick start, scoring three minutes into the game. Tennessee scored 38 more points in the first half. The Volunteers' Tiyon Evans scored 18 of those. 

Missouri's Tyler Badie scored a touchdown in the second quarter. With this play, Badie became the first player in Missouri program history to record 1,000 career rushing and receiving yards. 

Even with this, Tennessee couldn't be stopped. The Volunteers beat the Tigers 62-24.

Missouri will play its homecoming game against North Texas at 3 p.m. Oct. 9. 

Jaylon Carlies and Jalani Williams jump to block the ball

Jaylon Carlies and Jalani Williams jump to block the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Connor Bazelak holds the ball Saturday

Connor Bazelak holds the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Keke Chism runs with the ball Saturday

Keke Chism runs the ball down the field Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Devyn Nicholson and Blaze Alldredge tackle Hendon Hooker

Devyn Nicholson and Blaze Alldredge tackle Hendon Hooker on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Tenneesee's Hendon Hooker runs with the ball

Tenneesee’s Hendon Hooker runs with the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
The crowd watches the game Saturday

The crowd watches the game Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Spot the robot performs during halftime with the Golden Girls

Spot the robot performs during halftime with the Golden Girls on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Akayleb Evans tackles JaVonta Payton on Saturday

Akayleb Evans tackles JaVonta Payton on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Tyler Badie runs with the ball Saturday

Tyler Badie runs with the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the team

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz talks to the team on Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
BJ Harris runs with the ball

BJ Harris runs with the ball Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. 
Tennessee celebrates after a touchdown

Tennessee celebrates after a touchdown Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. walks off the field Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. walks off the field Saturday on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you