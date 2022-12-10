The Border War returns to Columbia

Anticipation was high ahead of Missouri men's basketball hosting Kansas for the first time in 10 years in Columbia on Saturday. Mizzou Arena hosted a sellout crowd, but it was all Kansas during the game as the Jayhawks rolled to a 95-67 win. Missouri guards D'Moi Hodge and Nick Honor led the Tigers in scoring with 15 points each, while Kansas forward Jalen Wilson led both teams with 24 points.
Missouri's next matchup is against UCF next Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.
The Missouri student section cheers before the game against Kansas on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Truman the Tiger descends from the rafters holding a piñata of a Jayhawk on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston attempts a layup while Kansas guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. defends Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard Tre Gomillion goes up with the ball Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
A Missouri fan holds up a sign Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston drives with the ball Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Kansas forward KJ Adams Jr. blocks a shot from Missouri forward Aidan Shaw on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge protects the ball as Kansas defenders swarm Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Fans react during the game between Missouri and Kansas on Saturday at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost 95-67.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston drives to the basket while Kansas guard Gradey Dick defends Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri coach Dennis Gates points to the court Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Missouri coach Dennis Gates, center, stands with the team as the Missouri alma mater is played after the Tigers' loss to Kansas on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Nicole Gutierrez/Missourian
Photos by Nicole Gutierrez.
Edited by Megan Matty and Lucas Owens.