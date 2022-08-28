 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick PHOTO GALLERY

The Cattlemen Days Rodeo wrangles in people from near and far

The Cattlemen Days Rodeo wrangles in people from near and far

On Friday and Saturday night, the Cedar Valley Saddle Club hosted the 44th Cattlemen Days Rodeo in Ashland. Cowboys and cowgirls came from across America to compete in the rodeo, the highest prize being approximately $15,000 for the women’s breakaway event. On Saturday night, families and kids participated in the “Kiddie Roundup,” where kids could take pictures with the horses and ride on a bull riding simulator before the rodeo began at 8 p.m. Over 3,000 hamburgers and 1,500 hotdogs were served over the two day event, along with popcorn, nachos, soda and beer.

John Crane helps cooks hamburger patties

John Crane of Crane’s meat processing helps cooks hamburger patties at the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. Crane’s meat processing provided over 3,000 hamburgers and 1,500 hotdogs over the two nights of the rodeo.
Jaxon Batye sits on the fence

Jaxon Batye, 4, sits on the fence at the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. Batye and his brother, Evan Batye, watched the tractor rake the arena before the event.
A horse stands at the fence

A horse stands at the fence before the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. This year was the 44th year of the Cattlemen Days Rodeo.
Lex Long helps carry the American flag

Lex Long, 13, helps carry the American flag before the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. Long has been in Boy Scout Troop 134 for a year and a half.
A cowboy wrestles a steer

A cowboy wrestles a steer during the steer wrestling event at the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland.
Whitney Locken competes in the Ladies Breakaway event

Whitney Locken competes in the Ladies Breakaway event at the Cattlemen Days Rodeo on Saturday at the Ashland Optimist Club in Ashland. Locken is from Reedsburg, WI, and a new mom.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you