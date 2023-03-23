 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Tigers and Jayhawks duel at Kauffman

The Tigers and Jayhawks duel at Kauffman

The University of Missouri Tigers faced off against their rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals. For many players, this was the first time they had played on a major league baseball field.

The Tigers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, but the Jayhawks were able to fight back and lead 4-3 heading into the ninth inning.

Starting with a hit by pitch, Missouri was able to put up five runs in the top of the ninth, and the score would end up 8-3 Tigers.

Cam Careswell prays with his teammates before the game

Cam Careswell prays with his teammates before the game on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Missouri now holds a 17-3 record following Wednesday night’s contest.
Missouri's Hank Zeisler bunts on Wednesday, March 22

Missouri's Hank Zeisler bunts on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Zeisler racked up five runs batted in Wednesday, in addition to his two hits.
Missouri right fielder Cam Chick attempts to steal a base

Missouri right fielder Cam Chick attempts to steal a base against Kansas infielder Jackson Cobb on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Chick transferred to Missouri to play his final season of eligibility with the Tigers in 2023 after a stint in Nebraska.
Ty Wilmsmeyer slides headfirst into third base

Ty Wilmsmeyer slides headfirst into third base on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Wilmsmeyer went one for two Wednesday, scoring two runs.
Luke Mann, left, celebrates with Justin Colon after crossing home plate

Luke Mann, left, celebrates with Justin Colon after crossing home plate on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Colon walked and scored twice Wednesday.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you