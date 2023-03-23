The Tigers and Jayhawks duel at Kauffman

Missouri right fielder Cam Chick attempts to steal a base against Kansas infielder Jackson Cobb on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Chick transferred to Missouri to play his final season of eligibility with the Tigers in 2023 after a stint in Nebraska.
The University of Missouri Tigers faced off against their rivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, the home of the Kansas City Royals. For many players, this was the first time they had played on a major league baseball field.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead, but the Jayhawks were able to fight back and lead 4-3 heading into the ninth inning.
Starting with a hit by pitch, Missouri was able to put up five runs in the top of the ninth, and the score would end up 8-3 Tigers.