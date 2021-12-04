The ultimate showdown 

Roger Doman celebrates a Webb City touchdown at the Class 5 State Championship on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. “To see these kids work so hard to get here is awesome,” Doman, who’s daughter is the team manger, said.
Lutheran St. Charles seniors Finn Blankenburgh, left, and Caleb Kaufman cheer for their team from the front row of the student section on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Lutheran St. Charles broke a 27-point tie with six seconds left in the fourth quarter, claiming a win of 33-27.
Mack Tallent takes a breath of relief after the Lutheran St. Charles forces an incomplete pass on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Tallent, who is the father of offensive tackle Dawson Tallent, had one word to describe his feelings about the game: “nerves.”
Holt High School seniors Zakhi Johnson, left, and Isaiah Slaughter, right, embrace after the loss on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Johnson and Slaughter each spent time playing on both the offense and defense for Holt this season.
Tubas in the Lamar High School marching band reflect Memorial Stadium on Friday in Columbia. The band performed a “Nightmare on Maple Street” mix during halftime, paying homage to their home-field on Maple Street in Lamar.
The Webb City high school student section celebrates when their team won the Class 5 State Championship on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Webb City was the underdog going into this game making their win an upset against the undefeated Holt High School.
Eric Trotter cheers for Lutheran St. Charles wide receiver Charles Young III as the player makes a touchdown, tying the game 27-27 in the fourth quarter on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Trotter rooted for the Cougars alongside Young’s father the entirety of the game.
Senior Kolton Eilenstein gets lifted in the air after Webb City’s first touchdown in the Class 5 State Championship on Friday at Faurot Field in Columbia. “I love coming out and supporting the guys I’ve grown up with all these years. Ever since junior high we knew we were going to be in this position and it’s awesome to be able to be out here this day,” Eilenstein said.
Missouri high school football history was made as three more state champions were crowned on Friday at Faurot Field. The first match up of the day featured Smithville completing their perfect season with a 31-0 victory over Hannibal. The next showdown was a much closer contest in which Lutheran St. Charles defeated Lamar 33-27. The last championship game followed suit with Webb City beating Holt in a 26-21 nail biter.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Sights from State‘ — the magic and wonder of high school football.
Photos by Nevin Dubinski, Amy Schaffer, Ben Koelkebeck and Will Scott.
Produced by Michelle Gutierrez, Nicole Gutierrez, Jacob Luebbert, Tom Kavanaugh and Margo Wagner.