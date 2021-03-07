You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
THE METHOD

The Week in Photos: 03.01.2021 – 03.07.2021

  • 3 min to read
The Week in Photos: 03.01.2021 – 03.07.2021

The Week in Photos takes a deep dive into one story from the previous week of Missourian reporting. This week, we're looking at Hudson Heidger's coverage of True/False's Rites of Spring, held when the fest would've occurred if not for the pandemic. Irina Matchavariani wrote the accompanying story; Grace Noteboom was the photo editor.

The theme of True/False 2020 was Foresight — an ironically prescient outlook.

The annual festival, a storied tradition in Columbia, brought in nearly 15,000 attendees last year. Three days after the 2020 festival ended, MU canceled in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the festival has moved from March to May, and from crowded downtown venues to Stephens Lake Park. But the hallowed first weekend in March still featured a True/False celebration: a Rites of Spring event. And when Missourian photographer Hudson Heidger arrived at the Boone County Courthouse Ampitheater on Saturday, things felt a little more like they did last year.

Don Jourdan waves bubble wands in the wind

Don Jourdan waves bubble wands in the wind Saturday at the Boone County Courthouse Amphitheater in Columbia. Jourdan and his bubbles have been showcased at other True/False events in the past, as well as at a recent celebration of Biden’s inauguration.

"All the arranged, socially-distanced seating was pretty much filled with people having fun," Heidger said. "The rest of it was slower-going, which was nice because you could stop and talk to people."

Heidger brought some foresight of his own to this story through his interviews. Talking to strangers can be a challenge at any time, especially during a pandemic, but it's absolutely necessary for thorough reporting. Saturday's event gave Heidger a chance to stretch his interviewing skills, as he's been learning to do all semester.

"I thought I was comfortable talking to people before," Heidger said. "The real challenge was figuring out how to both take photos of them, and engage them in conversation and ask meaningful questions on the spot."

He returned to the newsroom and started working with photo editor Grace Noteboom. The two went through Heidger's photos, determining the balance between photos that created a mood and photos that provided information.

John Galbraith and his band perform

John Galbraith and his band perform Saturday in Columbia. They performed at the Boone County Courthouse Amphitheater during Rites of Spring activities that were in preparation for the True/False Film Fest. The festival will take place in May this year.

Putting the photos in an order that made sense, both as its own work and in conjunction with reporter Irina Matchavariani's story, required forethought from the photo team. Luckily, Heidger's reporting skills made these conversations easier.

"I've gotten a lot better at knowing what needs to be collected beforehand, information-wise, for captions," Heidger said. "Captioning was my biggest struggle, and now I have a better handle on it. Having it out of the way made it more meaningful for us to actually interact on (making the edit)."

Ultimately, Noteboom said, the photos ended up reflecting the importance of this event to the Columbia community.

“I think anyone who’s been here a long time… has a really special place in their heart for what the city turns into during True/False weekends,” Noteboom said. “Seeing a little bit of that pop up for a short period of time was like seeing the sun for the first time in a couple of months. It was like spring coming.”

Melissa MacGowan, Gravy, and Steve Carroll listen to live music

In this portrait, from left, Melissa MacGowan, Gravy and Steve Carroll listen to live music Saturday at a Rites of Spring event in Columbia. “I’m sad that it’s going to be different because there’s a lot of tradition,” MacGowan said, “but I really am excited to see what they do.”

The Week in Photos also highlights some of the visual team's best work that you may have missed throughout the week. This week, we traveled all over mid-Missouri, from Jefferson City to Ashland to Glasgow, to cover news, sports and everything in between.

Spring brings disc golf back to the Garverland Disc Golf Course

Blake Harmon walks away from the net

Blake Harmon walks away from the net and toward the next platform to tee off during the winter league divisional doubles Sunday at the Garverland Disc Golf Course in Columbia. Many of the players were drinking beer and enjoying the nice weather during the game. "It's not a good day unless you get a par on the first whole," Harmon said.

Tolton takes its district, looks toward state tournament

Tolton junior Tahki Chievous, left, attempts a shot against Fulton sophomore Courtland Simmons

Tolton junior Tahki Chievous, left, attempts a shot against Fulton sophomore Courtland Simmons on Thursday at Tolton in Columbia. Chievous led the team with 19 points.

Trans athletes ask lawmakers to let them compete with their peers

Crystal Quade speaks to Chuck Basye

House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade speaks to Chuck Basye on Wednesday at the Capitol in Jefferson City.

Higbee boys basketball advances to semifinals

From left, Green City's Brody Lunsford

From left, Green City's Brody Lunsford and Higbee's Chad Crawford fight over the basketball Friday at Glasgow High School in Glasgow. Higbee won the game 48-35.

Health department holds vaccine clinic, providing access to Black community

Roger Smallwood prepares to get his vaccine

Roger Smallwood prepares to get his vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday at the Progressive Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia. Smallwood and his wife heard about the clinic on TV and decided to come get vaccinated.

Hickman girls triumph over Battle in district semifinals

Kalia Naylor hugs a teammate

Hickman senior Kalia Naylor hugs a teammate in joy after she caught a missed basket by Battle High School, ending the game, Tuesday at Battle High School. The Kewpies won against the Spartans 59-58 and will move on in the Class 6 District 8 semifinals.

The Method is the Columbia Missourian's photography blog. In writing about pictures, it seeks to demystify how our photojournalists cover their community and place their work in the context of a larger visual world.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant Director of Photography at the Columbia Missourian. Previously photo editor, staff photographer, reporter. Reach me at madiwinfield@mail.missouri.edu or at @madiwinfield on Instagram and Twitter.

  • I'm the Director of Photography working close with staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers to help our stories become visually exciting. Follow us on Instagram: comissourian

Recommended for you