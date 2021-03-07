The Week in Photos: 03.01.2021 – 03.07.2021

The Week in Photos takes a deep dive into one story from the previous week of Missourian reporting. This week, we're looking at Hudson Heidger's coverage of True/False's Rites of Spring, held when the fest would've occurred if not for the pandemic. Irina Matchavariani wrote the accompanying story; Grace Noteboom was the photo editor.

The theme of True/False 2020 was Foresight — an ironically prescient outlook.

The annual festival, a storied tradition in Columbia, brought in nearly 15,000 attendees last year. Three days after the 2020 festival ended, MU canceled in-person classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the festival has moved from March to May, and from crowded downtown venues to Stephens Lake Park. But the hallowed first weekend in March still featured a True/False celebration: a Rites of Spring event. And when Missourian photographer Hudson Heidger arrived at the Boone County Courthouse Ampitheater on Saturday, things felt a little more like they did last year.

"All the arranged, socially-distanced seating was pretty much filled with people having fun," Heidger said. "The rest of it was slower-going, which was nice because you could stop and talk to people."

Heidger brought some foresight of his own to this story through his interviews. Talking to strangers can be a challenge at any time, especially during a pandemic, but it's absolutely necessary for thorough reporting. Saturday's event gave Heidger a chance to stretch his interviewing skills, as he's been learning to do all semester.

"I thought I was comfortable talking to people before," Heidger said. "The real challenge was figuring out how to both take photos of them, and engage them in conversation and ask meaningful questions on the spot."

He returned to the newsroom and started working with photo editor Grace Noteboom. The two went through Heidger's photos, determining the balance between photos that created a mood and photos that provided information.

Putting the photos in an order that made sense, both as its own work and in conjunction with reporter Irina Matchavariani's story, required forethought from the photo team. Luckily, Heidger's reporting skills made these conversations easier.

"I've gotten a lot better at knowing what needs to be collected beforehand, information-wise, for captions," Heidger said. "Captioning was my biggest struggle, and now I have a better handle on it. Having it out of the way made it more meaningful for us to actually interact on (making the edit)."

Ultimately, Noteboom said, the photos ended up reflecting the importance of this event to the Columbia community.

“I think anyone who’s been here a long time… has a really special place in their heart for what the city turns into during True/False weekends,” Noteboom said. “Seeing a little bit of that pop up for a short period of time was like seeing the sun for the first time in a couple of months. It was like spring coming.”

The Week in Photos also highlights some of the visual team's best work that you may have missed throughout the week. This week, we traveled all over mid-Missouri, from Jefferson City to Ashland to Glasgow, to cover news, sports and everything in between.

The Method is the Columbia Missourian's photography blog. In writing about pictures, it seeks to demystify how our photojournalists cover their community and place their work in the context of a larger visual world.