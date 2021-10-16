Tigers can't keep up with Aggies in third conference loss

Missouri played its third home game in a row against Texas A&M on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia.
Connor Bazelak started the game by throwing an interception almost three minutes in. Texas A&M earned an early lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Tigers finally got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown by Tyler Badie, but were matched with a Texas A&M touchdown. Both teams scored in the third quarter, ending the game with an Aggies win.
Texas A&M won 35-14. Missouri's next game is Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
