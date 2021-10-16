You are the owner of this article.
PHOTO GALLERY

Tigers can't keep up with Aggies in third conference loss

  • 1 min to read
Missouri played its third home game in a row against Texas A&M on Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. 

Connor Bazelak started the game by throwing an interception almost three minutes in. Texas A&M earned an early lead with three touchdowns in the first quarter. 

The Tigers finally got on the board in the second quarter with a touchdown by Tyler Badie, but were matched with a Texas A&M touchdown. Both teams scored in the third quarter, ending the game with an Aggies win.  

Texas A&M won 35-14. Missouri's next game is Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt. 

Missouri runs onto the field

Missouri runs onto the field Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Zach Calzada prepares to throw the ball

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada prepares to throw the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Keke Chism, left, and Jaylon Jones jump for the ball

Missouri wide receiver Keke Chism, left, and defensive back Jaylon Jones jump for the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Devon Achane runs with the ball

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs with the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Coach Eliah Drinkwitz stands on the sideline

Coach Eliah Drinkwitz stands on the sideline Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Tyreek Chappell tries to tackle JJ Hester

Texas A&M defensive back Tyreek Chappell tries to tackle Missouri wide receiver JJ Hester on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Connor Bazelak prepares to throw the ball

Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak looks to throw the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Tyler Badie runs with the ball

Missouri running back Tyler Badie runs with the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Dominic Lovett runs into the end zone

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett runs into the end zone Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Fans cheer after Missouri scores a touchdown

Fans cheer after Missouri scores a touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Trajan Jeffcoat tries to block the throw

Missouri defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat tries to block the throw Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Devon Achane runs with the ball

Texas A&M running back Devon Achane runs with the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Achane carried 16 times for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Akayleb Evans looks up as Ainias Smith runs into the endzone

Missouri defensive back Akayleb Evans looks up as Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith runs into the end zone Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Michael Cox looks down

Missouri running back Michael Cox looks down Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
  • I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor. Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu

