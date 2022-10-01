 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Tigers fall short in late loss to Georgia

Missouri falls to Georgia 26-22 after leading until the last five minutes. The Tigers were only able to score one touchdown, leaving the rest of the points scored to kicker, Harrison Mevis. The Tigers overall record for the season is 2-3. And are currently 0-2 in conference play.

Missouri will travel to play at Florida on Saturday.

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts to a play

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts to a play in Missouri’s game against Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Drinkwitz almost became the first MU coach lead his team to a victory over an AP No. 1 team. Instead, the Tigers fell to 0-17 in games against those top-ranked squads.
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis successfully kicks a field goal

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a field goal against Georgia on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Mevis connected on all five of his field-goal attempts in the Tigers’ 26-22 loss.
Brady Cook looks to pass the ball.

Brady Cook looks to pass the ball in the first quarter of Missouri’s game against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022.
Missouri’s DJ Coleman and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. look up at the scoreboard

Missouri’s DJ Coleman (left) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. look up at the scoreboard after Georgia scored the game winning touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Missouri’s Dominic Lovett stiff arms Georgia’s Kelee Ringo

Missouri’s Dominic Lovett, right, stiff-arms Georgia’s Kelee Ringo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. After leading the No. 1 team in the nation for most of the game, MU succumbed late to UGA, falling 26-22.
Missouri’s cornerback coach, Al Pogue, argues with the official

Missouri’s cornerback coach, Al Pogue, argues with the official in Missouri’s game against Georgie on Saturday in Columbia.
Missouri’s Ty’Ron Hopper reacts after Georgia scores the winning touchdown

Missouri’s Ty’Ron Hopper reacts after Georgia scores the winning touchdown on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
