Tigers fall short in late loss to Georgia

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz reacts to a play in Missouri’s game against Georgia on Saturday in Columbia. Drinkwitz almost became the first MU coach lead his team to a victory over an AP No. 1 team. Instead, the Tigers fell to 0-17 in games against those top-ranked squads.
Missouri’s Dominic Lovett, right, stiff-arms Georgia’s Kelee Ringo on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. After leading the No. 1 team in the nation for most of the game, MU succumbed late to UGA, falling 26-22.
Missouri falls to Georgia 26-22 after leading until the last five minutes. The Tigers were only able to score one touchdown, leaving the rest of the points scored to kicker, Harrison Mevis. The Tigers overall record for the season is 2-3. And are currently 0-2 in conference play.
Missouri will travel to play at Florida on Saturday.