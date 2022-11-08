 Skip to main content
Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles

Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena. 

Southern Indiana guard Isaiah Swope tries to keep the ball from Missouri’s Kaleb Brown

Southern Indiana guard Isaiah Swope tries to keep the ball from Missouri guard Kaleb Brown on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. This was Southern Indiana’s first time playing in the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference after 44 years in Division II.
Missouri fans reach out their arms to catch candy

Missouri fans reach out their arms to catch candy being thrown into the crowd Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. During timeouts, entertainment from dance performances to t-shirt tosses filled the empty time.
Southern Indiana’s Gary Solomon reaches for a rebounded ball

Southern Indiana guard Gary Solomon reaches for the ball Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Solomon had two points in the game.
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates yells to his players

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates yells to his players in a game against Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. This is Gates’s first year at Missouri after three years as Cleveland State's head coach.
DeAndre Gholston, center, fights for a loose ball

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston, center, fights for a loose ball Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Gholston had three steals in the Tigers' 97-91 win against Southern Indiana.
Kobe Brown goes up for a basket

Missouri senior Kobe Brown goes up for a basket Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Brown recorded a team-high 20 points and 14 rebounds in the Tigers’ 97-91 win over Southern Indiana.
DeAndre Gholston takes a deep breath before shooting a penalty shot

Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston takes a deep breath before shooting a free throw against Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Gholston was 2 for 4 on free-throw attempts.
