Tigers force 22 turnovers in win over Screaming Eagles

Missouri head coach Dennis Gates yells to his players in a game against Southern Indiana on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. This is Gates’s first year at Missouri after three years as Cleveland State's head coach.
Missouri fans reach out their arms to catch candy being thrown into the crowd Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. During timeouts, entertainment from dance performances to t-shirt tosses filled the empty time.
Southern Indiana guard Isaiah Swope tries to keep the ball from Missouri guard Kaleb Brown on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. This was Southern Indiana’s first time playing in the NCAA Division I Ohio Valley Conference after 44 years in Division II.
Missouri basketball beat Southern Indiana 97-91 in their first game of the season on Monday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. The Tigers survived a second-half downpour from the Screaming Eagles, who shot 82.2% from 3 in the second half after shooting only 7% from deep in the first. Missouri, however, dominated on defense, forcing 22 turnovers. Their next game will be against Penn on Friday in Mizzou Arena.