 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tigers show out in Family Weekend win

Tigers show out in Family Weekend win

Family Weekend at the University of Missouri included a 34-17 win for Missouri over Abilene Christian, 34-17.

After losing last week, Missouri returned home for its second home game of the season. Quarterback Brady Cook bounced back after a disappointing performance against Kansas State by throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. picked up his first interception of the year off of Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor. Luther Burden also ran his first punt return back for a touchdown as a Tiger.

Missouri starts Southeastern Conference play next Saturday when it travels to Auburn.

Luther Burden III makes a touchdown

Luther Burden runs in for a touchdown after returning a punt Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. intercepts a pass

Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. intercepts a pass as Abilene Christian wide receiver Tristan Golightly tackles him Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 
Brady Cook scrambles

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook scrambles as the Abilene Christian defense closes in Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 
Harrison Mevis kicks a field goal during the second quarter

Missouri's Harrison Mevis kicks a field goal during the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium. 
Dominic Lovett runs with the ball

Dominic Lovett runs with the ball Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Golden Girls perform

The Golden Girls perform during the football game between Missouri and Abilene Christian Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Dominic Lovett reaches to score a touchdown

Missouri wide receiver Dominic Lovett (7) reaches to score a touchdown Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. hold the ball out

Ennis Rakestraw Jr. holds the ball out Saturday at Memorial Stadium.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Staff Photographer, spring 2020 Studying Convergence: Photojournalism and Russian Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

  • Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary | Reach me at laomfz@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Staff Photographer Summer 2021, Photo Editor 2021-2021, currently Assistant Director of Photography; You can reach me at mam9d2@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you