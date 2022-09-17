Tigers show out in Family Weekend win

Family Weekend at the University of Missouri included a 34-17 win for Missouri over Abilene Christian, 34-17.
After losing last week, Missouri returned home for its second home game of the season. Quarterback Brady Cook bounced back after a disappointing performance against Kansas State by throwing for 292 yards and three touchdowns. Ennis Rakestraw Jr. picked up his first interception of the year off of Abilene Christian quarterback Maverick McIvor. Luther Burden also ran his first punt return back for a touchdown as a Tiger.
Missouri starts Southeastern Conference play next Saturday when it travels to Auburn.