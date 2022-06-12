Two dogs and a turtle win the Gayest Pet Contest

Laura Harrison brings her service dog Remington to attend the Mid-Missouri PrideFest Gayest Pet Contest on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Harrison said she really appreciates this event because they made a dog-friendly environment for the LGBTQ+ community.
Malika, front, and Maliek try to touch Stan-Li the turtle and learn their story on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Malika and Maliek’s parents brought them to this event to show their support of the LGBTQ+ community.
People bring their pets to the Gayest Pet Contest and share their pets’ stories on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Pet owners all try to convince the judges with a unique reason why their pet is the gayest pet in Columbia.
Dressed up in rainbow accessories, owners shared how their pet should be considered as the gayest at the Mid-Missouri PrideFest Gayest Pet Contest on Sunday. Three pets won first place - two dogs and a turtle.