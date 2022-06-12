 Skip to main content
Two dogs and a turtle win the Gayest Pet Contest

Dressed up in rainbow accessories, owners shared how their pet should be considered as the gayest at the Mid-Missouri PrideFest Gayest Pet Contest on Sunday. Three pets won first place - two dogs and a turtle.

Laura Harrison brings her service dog Remington

Laura Harrison brings her service dog Remington to attend the Mid-Missouri PrideFest Gayest Pet Contest on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Harrison said she really appreciates this event because they made a dog-friendly environment for the LGBTQ+ community.
Malika, left, and Maliek try to touch Stan-Li the turtle

Malika, front, and Maliek try to touch Stan-Li the turtle and learn their story on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Malika and Maliek’s parents brought them to this event to show their support of the LGBTQ+ community.
People bring their pets to the Gayest Pet Contest

People bring their pets to the Gayest Pet Contest and share their pets’ stories on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Pet owners all try to convince the judges with a unique reason why their pet is the gayest pet in Columbia.
Laura Harrison’s dog Remington wins first place

Laura Harrison’s dog Remington wins first place in Gayest Pet Contest on Sunday at Rose Park in Columbia. Remington’s rainbow-colored costume helped him win the prize.
