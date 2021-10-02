Under The Lights | 10.01.2021

Boom or Bust Five high school teams across Mid Missouri ran up the scoreboard for their first showing of October. Jefferson City surges past Hickman 66-31. The points were not as plentiful in Helias’s matchup, where they shut Capital City out 31-0. One-sided affairs continued to be the theme of the night with Hallsville beating Southern Boone 46-6, Mexico trouncing Fulton 35-14 and Boonville dominating Osage 58-28. Hickman vs. Jefferson City
Hickman's Cash Schopflin kicks the ball off on Friday in Jefferson City.
Irynka Hromotska/Missourian
Hickman's Tionne Milo attempts to juke Jefferson City defender on Friday in Jefferson City.
Irynka Hromotska/Missourian
Helias vs. Capital City
Helias Quarterback Drew Miller heaves the ball down the field on Friday at Helias Catholic.
Olivia Anderson/Missourian
Capital City running back runs through Helias defenders on Friday at Helias Catholic.
Olivia Anderson/Missourian
Southern Boone vs. Hallsville
Hallsville senior Tyger Cobb scores a touchdown against Southern Boone on Friday at Southern Boone in Ashland.
Peyton Lea/Missourian
Hallsville defender reaches for the ball, carried by Southern Boone sophomore Austin Evans on Friday at Southern Boone in Ashland.
Peyton Lea/Missourian
Mexico vs. Fulton
Dustin Hagens runs down the field as a defender chases him on Friday in Fulton.
Braiden Wade/Missourian
Josh Reams kicks the ball to pin Mexico back deep on Friday in Fulton.
Braiden Wade/Missourian
Boonville vs. Osage
Sophomore Ross Brackman kicks off Friday in Boonville.
Maggie Lenox?/Missourian
Senior Jamesian McKee runs for a touchdown Friday in Boonville's 58-28 homecoming victory over Osage.
Maggie Lenox/Missourian