Under The Lights | 10.01.2021

Boom or Bust

Five high school teams across Mid Missouri ran up the scoreboard for their first showing of October. Jefferson City surges past Hickman 66-31. The points were not as plentiful in Helias’s matchup, where they shut Capital City out 31-0. One-sided affairs continued to be the theme of the night with Hallsville beating Southern Boone 46-6, Mexico trouncing Fulton 35-14 and Boonville dominating Osage 58-28.

Hickman vs. Jefferson City

Hickman's Cash Schopflin kicks the ball off on Friday in Jefferson City

Hickman's Cash Schopflin kicks the ball off on Friday in Jefferson City. 
Hickman's Milo Tionne attempts to juke Jefferson City defender on Friday in Jefferson City

Hickman's Tionne Milo attempts to juke Jefferson City defender on Friday in Jefferson City. 

Helias vs. Capital City

Helias Quarterback Drew Miller heaves the ball down the field on Friday at Helias Catholic

Helias Quarterback Drew Miller heaves the ball down the field on Friday at Helias Catholic. 
Capital City running back runs through Helias defenders

Capital City running back runs through Helias defenders on Friday at Helias Catholic. 

Southern Boone vs. Hallsville

Hallsville senior Tyger Cobb scores a touchdown against Southern Boone

Hallsville senior Tyger Cobb scores a touchdown against Southern Boone on Friday at Southern Boone in Ashland.
Hallsville defender reaches for the ball, carried by Southern Boone sophomore Austin Evans

Hallsville defender reaches for the ball, carried by Southern Boone sophomore Austin Evans on Friday at Southern Boone in Ashland.

Mexico vs. Fulton

Dustin Hagens runs down the field as a defender chases him

Dustin Hagens runs down the field as a defender chases him on Friday in Fulton.
Josh Reams kicks the ball to pin Mexico back deep on Friday in Fulton

Josh Reams kicks the ball to pin Mexico back deep on Friday in Fulton.

Boonville vs. Osage

Sophomore Ross Brackman kicks the ball for a return

Sophomore Ross Brackman kicks off Friday in Boonville.
Senior Jamesian Mckee drives the ball for a touchdown

Senior Jamesian McKee runs for a touchdown Friday in Boonville's 58-28 homecoming victory over Osage.
