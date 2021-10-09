Under the Lights | 10.08.2021

Rock Bridge sophomore Sam Kaiser, right, weaves around Battle senior Donovan Hicks on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The interception play ended when Spartan senior Livingston Coaty, back right, ran Kaiser out of bounds.
The Rock Bridge Bruins watch from the sidelines as the Bruins and Battle Spartans prepare for a play on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins honored their 21 senior players during tonight’s Senior Night.
Battle senior LJ Williams leaps for the ball on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins were up 14-12 at half, but a QB run and an intercepted pass earned the Spartans two more touchdowns to finish out the game 26-14.
Friday night was full of wins and losses across Mid-Missouri. Hallsville narrowly beat Blair Oaks 56-51. Southern Boone topped Osage 42-29. During the cross town match, Battle beat rival Rock Bridge 26-14. Tolton lost to Hogan Prep by a large margin of 44-8. Raymore-Peculiar dominated Hickman 35-3.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights’.
Photos by Maya Bell, Anastasia Busby, Camila Fowler, Elizabeth Underwood, and Madi Winfield
Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole Gutierrez, Michelle Gutierrez, Tom Kavanaugh and Megan Matty