PHOTO GALLERY

Under the Lights | 10.08.2021

  • 1 min to read
Split down the middle

Friday night was full of wins and losses across Mid-Missouri. Hallsville narrowly beat Blair Oaks 56-51. Southern Boone topped Osage 42-29. During the cross town match, Battle beat rival Rock Bridge 26-14. Tolton lost to Hogan Prep by a large margin of 44-8. Raymore-Peculiar dominated Hickman 35-3.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights’.

Battle senior LJ Williams leaps for the ball

Battle senior LJ Williams leaps for the ball on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins were up 14-12 at half, but a QB run and an intercepted pass earned the Spartans two more touchdowns to finish out the game 26-14.
Sam Kaiser weaves around Donovan Hicks

Rock Bridge sophomore Sam Kaiser, right, weaves around Battle senior Donovan Hicks on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The interception play ended when Spartan senior Livingston Coaty, back right, ran Kaiser out of bounds.

 
The Rock Bridge Bruins watch from the sidelines

The Rock Bridge Bruins watch from the sidelines as the Bruins and Battle Spartans prepare for a play on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The Bruins honored their 21 senior players during tonight’s Senior Night.
Southern Boone County High School sophomore Kellen Ash

Southern Boone County High School sophomore Kellen Ash cheers to his team after making a touchdown on Friday at Southern Boone County High School in Ashland, Mo.
Southern Boone County High School sophomore

Southern Boone County High School sophomore Chase Morris attempts to free himself from Osage High School junior Hunter Graber on Friday at Southern Boone County High School in Ashland, Mo.
Hickman High School senior Tionne Milo runs the ball on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia.

Hickman High School freshman Carter Holiday

Hickman High School freshman Carter Holiday runs the ball on Friday at Alumni Stadium in Columbia.

 
Father Tolton senior Xavier Pinhero gets in a stance

Father Tolton senior Xavier Pinhero gets in a stance for a play against Hogan Preparatory on Friday in Columbia. The final score was 36-8.
Junior Harrison Fowler lunges forward for the ball during

Junior Harrison Fowler lunges forward for the ball during Hallsville’s game against Blair Oaks high school on Friday at Hallsville high school in Hallsville.
Quarterback Tyler Cobb gets ready to throw the ball

Quarterback Tyler Cobb gets ready to throw the ball downfield during Hallsville’s game against Blair Oaks high school on Friday at Hallsville high school in Hallsville.

Photos by Maya Bell, Anastasia Busby, Camila Fowler, Elizabeth Underwood, and Madi Winfield

Produced by Margo Wagner, Hudson Heidger, Nicole Gutierrez, Michelle Gutierrez, Tom Kavanaugh and Megan Matty 

Cover photo by Anastasia Busby

