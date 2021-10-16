You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Under The Lights | 10.15.2021

  • 1 min to read
Under The Lights | 10.15.2021

Take it or leave it

Some teams cracked under pressure while others packed a punch. Rock Bridge beat rival Hickman in its ninth Providence Bowl win 28-7. Hallsville continued their undefeated streak against California 46-6. Jefferson City came close in a tight win against Battle 55-52. Mexico defeated Moberly 41-14. Tolton brought home a win against Cuba 33-20.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly present ‘Under the Lights’.

Rodney McNeil of Hickman High School

Rodney McNeil of Hickman High School jumps for the ball during the Providence Bowl on Friday, in Columbia. 
Battle High School’s wide-receiver and

Battle High School’s wide-receiver and defensive-back TJ Turner punts a ball on Friday, in Columbia.
Linebacker Ethan Hentges, left, and defensive lineman Ian Meyer attempt to block a pass from Cuba High School quarterback Evan Highley on Friday in Columbia.

Linebacker Ethan Hentges, left, and defensive lineman Ian Meyer attempt to block a pass from Cuba High School quarterback Evan Highley on Friday in Columbia.
Rock Bridge's Jim Whaley is tackled by Hickman's

Rock Bridge's Jim Whaley is tackled by Hickman's Keith Kelley on Friday at Hickman for the Providence Bowl in Columbia.
The Moberly High School football team

The Moberly High School football team, left, prepares to make a play against Mexico High School on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Mexico has only lost one game this season.
Battle High School’s tight-end and

Battle High School’s tight-end and defensive-end, Andon Arends, breaks away from Jefferson City players on Friday, in Columbia.
Hallsville High School’s Harrison Fowler

Hallsville High School’s Harrison Fowler runs with a football against California High School on Friday in Hallsville. Hallsville won the game 46-6.
Mexico players push themselves off the ground

Mexico players push themselves off the ground after tackling Moberly’s offense on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. This was the Bulldogs’ last home game of the season.
Hickman's Carter Holiday fights for the ball

Hickman's Carter Holiday fights for the ball with Rock Bridge's Tomisaac Johnson on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia.

Photos by Irynka Hromotska (Kohut), Audrey Stanard, Josh Ellenburg, Amy Schaffer and George Frey

Produced by Margo Wager, Hudson Heidger, Nicole and Michelle Gutierrez, Tom Kavanaugh, and Paola Rodriguez

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you