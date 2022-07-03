USTF gives away lifejackets for veterans and their pets

The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation held a program called Operation Sgt. Rosie’s Lifejackets for Vets & Pets on Sunday. The program was for giving away lifejackets to veterans and their pets.
The event was a reflection on the Exercise Tiger during World War II. In 1944, many armies lost their lives because they didn’t use their lifejackets or did not use them properly. The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation holds the giveaway with the hope to save lives. ”If just one life is saved by the lifejackets the USTF gave out, it is worth it,” Assistant Director and Public Affairs Officer of U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation Walter Domanski said. The program is also a way to honor the armies who served the country 78 years ago.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Unit joined the event. Sgt. Tyler O’Brien brought the unit's boat to Cooper’s Landing Campgrounds & Marina.