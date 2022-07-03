 Skip to main content
USTF gives away lifejackets for veterans and their pets

The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation held a program called Operation Sgt. Rosie’s Lifejackets for Vets & Pets on Sunday. The program was for giving away lifejackets to veterans and their pets.

The event was a reflection on the Exercise Tiger during World War II. In 1944, many armies lost their lives because they didn’t use their lifejackets or did not use them properly. The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation holds the giveaway with the hope to save lives. ”If just one life is saved by the lifejackets the USTF gave out, it is worth it,” Assistant Director and Public Affairs Officer of U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation Walter Domanski said. The program is also a way to honor the armies who served the country 78 years ago.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Marine Unit joined the event. Sgt. Tyler O’Brien brought the unit's boat to Cooper’s Landing Campgrounds & Marina.

Susan C. Haines, the national Exec. Director of United States Exercise Tiger Foundation

Susan C. Haines, the National Executive Director of United States Exercise Tiger Foundation, shakes hands with Dave Raithel while Walter Domanski, left, and Bob Nolte set things up for the lifejackets giveaway on Sunday in Columbia. The Foundation gave away lifejackets to veterans and their pets.
From left, Robert Crane and his wife talk with Susan C. Haines

Robert Crane, left, and his wife talk with Susan C. Haines on Sunday in Columbia. Haines presented Crane with a medal and a certificate for his service to the country and free lifejackets for Crane and his wife.
Susan C. Haines, left, and Dave Raithel salute

Susan C. Haines, left, and Dave Raithel salute each other on Sunday in Columbia. Raithel served in the U.S. Army from 1974 to 1977.
Susan C. Haines puts a lifejacket on Sgt. Rosie

Susan C. Haines puts a lifejacket on Sgt. Rosie on Sunday in Columbia. Sgt. Rosie is a registered Emotional Support K-9.
